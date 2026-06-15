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HVR Solar signs agreements for 1.2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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HVR Solar signed agreements relating to its proposed TOPCon facility in India at the recent SNEC expo in Shanghai. Image: HVR Solar.

Indian solar manufacturer HVR Solar has signed a series of agreements to support the development of a 1.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing plant in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

The agreements were signed during the SNEC PV Power Expo 2026 in Shanghai, China. As part of the initiative, HVR Solar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese solar equipment supplier Han’s PV, which will provide the manufacturing line and equipment for the TOPCon cell facility. 

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“At HVR Solar, our vision extends beyond manufacturing capacity; we are building a future-ready ecosystem that strengthens India’s position in the global solar value chain. The proposed 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell facility in Amroha reflects our commitment to innovation, self-reliance and sustainable industrial growth. This investment will not only enhance domestic solar cell production but also create long-term value for our customers, partners, and local communities,” said Sagar Sachdev, director, HVR Solar. 

The company also entered into an agreement with industrial systems provider Gentech for the supply of chemical and gas utility systems required for cell manufacturing operations. Meanwhile, Indygreen Technologies has been appointed as technology facilitator for the project and will oversee the integration and deployment of the production line. 

According to HVR Solar, discussions were also held with additional utility suppliers during the Shanghai event as the company works to establish the broader supply chain required for the facility. 

The planned manufacturing line comes as India continues to expand domestic solar manufacturing capacity through initiatives to reduce reliance on imported components and strengthen local supply chains. 

HVR Solar said the Amroha facility is expected to create more than 500 jobs across engineering, operations and administrative functions once operational.

HVR Solar, india, pv power plants, solar cell manufacturing, solar pv, uttar pradesh

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