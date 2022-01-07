Solar Media
News

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

By Sean Rai-Roche
Latest

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

ReneSola Power sells 37MW Polish solar portfolio to Obton

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

Hero Future Energies partners US-based firm to set up 1GW of green hydrogen plants

O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

The floating solar projects will be built on the reservoirs of hydropower plants, similar to the above project from EDP at the Alto Rabagão dam in the north of Portugal. Image: EDP.

India’s state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has signed an agreement with the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) for the development of 500MW of floating solar projects in the eastern state of Odisha.  

The joint venture (JV) will establish a company to develop 500MW of floating solar projects across different water bodies managed by GEDCOL in Odisha. The equity shareholding of NHPC and GEDCOL in the proposed JV company will be 74% to 26%, respectively.

An initial investment of INR2000 crore (US$270 million) will be used in the first stage of the project to develop a 300MW floating solar plant in the reservoir of Rengali H.E. project, a vast hydropower site.

According to India’s Ministry of Power, the project is the “first of its kind in Odisha and largest in the country so far”.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NHPC and GEDCOL on 20 July 2020 regarding the projects.  

