Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

By Charlie Duffield
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

News

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

News

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 51MWp Paradise Park solar farm, developed in Jamaica by Neoen. Image: Neoen

The Caribbean’s leader in renewable energy, Jamaica, is looking to procure 320MW of renewables this year as part of plans to diversify its energy sector.

Jamaica’s government is working towards an ambitious Integrated Resource Plan which has established how the island intends to procure power over the next 20 years. The initiative has set a goal of adding 1.6GW of additional capacity to facilitate reduced energy prices and decrease vulnerability of the energy sector to external shocks such as oil prices.

Of that figure, 1.26GW has been allocated for wind and solar, 320MW of which is due to be procured this year as Jamaica makes its first steps towards procurement.

Given the “serious interest” in the country’s energy sector, there should be no problems in meeting this target, according to government agency Jampro.

Diane Edwards, president of Jampro, said: “While there was a feeling of uncertainty, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we had to continue to nurture our relationships and the renewable energy opportunity in Jamaica, and increase our marketing activities.

“Covid-19 re-emphasised the fact that sectors like logistics, energy, and agriculture must be major priorities, so the Jamaican government really used this time to identify the areas that needed even more focus as we continue Jamaica’s development.”

Sector development initiatives have continued, and Jampro has partnered with entities like New Energy Events and UK trade body The Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA) to continue its global promotion of the energy industry.

The country intends to have 33% of electricity generation from renewables by 2030, building on an existing line of renewable energy projects on the island which includes the 20MW Content Solar project, owned by WRB Energy Company in Clarendon, and the 51MWp Paradise Park solar farm in Westmoreland, which is the largest photovoltaic power plant in Jamaica.

Regarding these projects, Don Gittens, Jampro’s manager of logistics, energy, and infrastructure, said: “Current renewable energy projects represent approximately 14% of energy generation in Jamaica, but our target is 50%. There is therefore a significant opportunity because we have that gap between 14% and 50% that we intend to fill with additional renewable energy investments.”

Jamaica has also begun work on the development of an electronic vehicle charging network, confirming the country’s commitment to alternative energy sources.

Gittens said: “This is a very exciting time within the local and global energy sector as everything is moving towards renewable energy. Once the RFPs are ready, we are confident there will be a lot of investment coming through.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
americas, caribbean, finance, investment, irp, jamaica, projects, rfp

Read Next

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

August 11, 2021
Three Indian manufacturers are said to be eyeing up investments in their solar manufacturing capacity as efforts to take advantage of protective measures and financial supports ramp up.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

August 6, 2021
In the last installment of our special feature on Europe’s solar market, we take a look at the challenges and hurdles that remain and, crucially, how the solar sector can overcome them.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: A manufacturing renaissance?

August 5, 2021
While solar deployment throughout Europe is expected to soar, can the same be said for manufacturing on the continent? As part of this week’s special feature on European solar, Liam Stoker assesses the potential for solar manufacturing to return to Europe.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: Europe’s other hot markets

August 4, 2021
The latest installment of PV Tech’s special feature on Europe’s solar renaissance rounds-up the rest of the continent’s key markets, examining the key drivers behind solar growth in Portugal, France and the UK, amongst others.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The emergent markets

August 3, 2021
This installment of PV Tech’s European solar special uncovers the emerging markets of Europe’s PV sector, including Poland, Denmark and Greece.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: Germany, Spain and the Netherlands lead the way

August 2, 2021
In today’s installment of PV Tech’s ‘European solar under the spotlight’ feature, we assess the potential and key drivers behind Europe’s leading markets in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021