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Meta, RWE ink 298MW Texas solar PPA

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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RWE CEO Markus Krebber visits the Stoneridge solar-plus-storage project in Texas.
Including Rabbit’s Foot, the two companies have inked deals for 827MW of solar PV capacity to date. Image: RWE.

Silicon valley tech giant Meta has signed another power purchase agreement (PPA) with RWE for a solar project in Texas.

Under the deal, Meta will buy the power produced at RWE’s 298MW Rabbit’s Foot solar project in Bowie County, northeast Texas. Construction began on the project earlier this year and it is expected to begin producing power by the end of 2027.

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RWE said the PPA would support Meta’s goal to “match” its operations with 100% clean energy. Those operations largely involve massive data centre expansion in the US and the development of AI infrastructure.

This is the fourth corporate PPA Meta and RWE have inked in the US. It builds on the deals signed in 2024 for two projects in Illinois and Louisiana with a combined 274MW of capacity and the 200MW PPA deal inked for another Texas project last year.

Including Rabbit’s Foot, the two companies have inked deals for 827MW of solar PV capacity to date.

Meta has invested heavily in Texas energy infrastructure, in particular, to power its planned data centre expansions and other operations in the state. In July 2025, Canadian energy developer Enbridge announced plans to build a 600MW solar PV project near San Antonio, Texas, backed by a PPA with Meta. Spanish IPP Zelestra also inked a 200MW offtake deal with meta for a Texas PV plant earlier this week.

finance, meta, pv power plants, rwe, solar pv, texas, us

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