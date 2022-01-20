Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

News

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

News

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

SUSI Partners to build Polish solar and wind portfolio through new platform

News

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

What’s driving Colombia to become the next hot solar market in Latin America?

Interviews, Long Reads, News

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Eligible households that install solar could receive a US$3,000 cash rebate. Image: Sunrun.

Mississippi authorities have expanded the state’s net metering programme to improve total compensation rates for solar customers and prioritise the adoption of distributed PV for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households.

New net metering rules released earlier this week by the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) will see investor-owned utilities in the state offer a one-time US$3,000 upfront cash rebate to eligible residential customers who purchase a renewable distributed energy facility sized at 3kW – 6kW for use, at least in part, for self-supply.

The facility size was selected to prioritise and incentivise customer adoption of renewable facilities that are primarily for self-supply rather than small-capacity generators looking to maximize excess energy sales, according to the PSC.

While the commission has not made any changes to net metering compensation – which remains at 2.5 cents/kW – it believes an upfront rebate could be more effective in enhancing low-income solar adoption than a per-kWh price increase because of the reduced availability of capital and funding to low-income customers.

The PSC said it has designed a rebate framework it believes “will meaningfully enhance both access to and the adoption of distributed generation by the currently underrepresented low-income segment of customers”.

The changes have been welcomed by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which said that while it is disappointed the PSC did not offer the full retail rate for net metering, the order will move Mississippi’s solar policy forward.

“The net metering programme now covers Mississippi households that are 250% of the federal poverty line and below, which will help even more Mississippians experience the cost-saving benefits of solar energy,” said Will Giese, Southeast regional director at SEIA.

Giese said that PSC’s decision-making process “shows that Mississippi can be a regional leader for clean energy programs in the Southeast”.

In terms of larger scale solar projects, the PSC plans to establish a separate rulemaking proceeding to consider rules and standards applicable to community solar.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
distributed solar, mississippi, net metering, policy, residential solar, seia

Read Next

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

January 20, 2022
US residential solar lender Dividend Finance is to be acquired by Ohio-based banking company Fifth Third.

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

January 20, 2022
Distributed PV installations in China topped 29GW last year, contributing more than half of total solar installations in the country for the first time.

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

January 20, 2022
President Joe Biden believes he can win support for the energy and environmental initiatives included in his Build Back Better (BBB) Act, saying he is confident of getting “big chunks” of the US$1.75 billion legislation signed into law.
PV Tech Premium

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

January 16, 2022
The US Government has appealed against the reinstatement of an exemption from Section 201 tariffs for bifacial modules.

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

January 13, 2022
Proposed net metering (NEM) rules in California that would add a US$8/kW per month grid access fee for residential solar systems have been described as “regressive and out of touch with reality” by a NEM policy expert.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021