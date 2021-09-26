Solar Media
News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

By Alice Grundy
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East, Europe

Latest

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

California’s US$15bn climate action package signed but spending on energy deferred until 2022

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

News
Xlinks' Simon Morrish, Paddy Padmanathan and Dave Lewis. Image: Xlinks

A 10.5GW solar-plus-wind project is under development in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region, with 3.6GW of this to be exported to Great Britain.

Xlinks – the company behind the Morocco-UK Power Project – said the project is capable of generating for an average of 20+ hours a day, taking advantage of the high solar irradiance in the south of Morocco alongside consistent convection desert winds to provide an alternative source of zero carbon electricity to GB.

It is also to feature a 5GW/20GWh battery facility, helping to ensure the power generated can be delivered every day, resulting in a dedicated, near-constant source of flexible and predictable renewable energy.

The project is currently making progress in gaining the requisite regulatory and government approvals in Morocco, according to Xlinks.

It is the first project from the business, which has a top team consisting of Simon Morrish, founder of Levitate Capital as CEO, Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power as vice chair and former Tesco CEO, Sir Dave Lewis as executive chair. In Morocco, Xlinks is chaired by Dayae Oudghiri.

As part of the project, four 3,800km high-voltage direct current (HVDC) sub-sea cables are to be laid in waters skirting the coasts of Portugal, Spain and France before linking to Britain’s electricity network via two 1.8GW connections in the county of Devon.

Xlinks said that utilising the UK’s Contracts for Difference renewable auction scheme (CfD) would make the project a source of revenue rather than cost, delivering energy at £48/MWh CfD, below BEIS’ central forecast for energy prices.

In 2019’s CfD auction, offshore wind reached a record-breaking low of £39.65/MWh, with 6GW of new offshore wind capacity securing contracts at varying prices.

The Morocco-UK Power Project is also expected to have a positive impact on jobs, both in Morocco and GB. In Morocco, the project is expected to drive the production of locally manufactured solar and wind components as well as local civil engineering works. Nearly 10,000 jobs will be created during construction, 2,000 of which will become permanent.

The project will “reinforce Morocco’s renewable energy industry” according to Lewis, while harnessing solar and wind to deliver baseload power balancing.

Morocco is currently aiming for 52% of its installed capacity to be renewables by 2030. It held a 400MW solar PV tender last year, with other government-backed PV projects including a 600-800MW PV-plus-CSP-plus-storage project which was contracted in May 2019 to France’s EDF, Abu Dhabi’s Masdar and Morocco’s Green Africa.

Meanwhile, in GB, Xlinks plans to create an export-led cable manufacturing industry via dedicated cable supply system company XLCC. This is to provide around 1,350 new, permanent regional jobs by 2024, when production is set to start, having entered into agreements for two GB-based factories. The company is also in discussions for a third.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
battery storage, contracts for difference, export, great britain, morocco, solar wind hybrid, solar-plus-wind, storage, united kingdom

