News

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

News

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

News

Energy regulators must learn from past mistakes, or risk residential solar progress

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

News

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

News

O&G major Galp to begin work on maiden solar project in Portugal

News

First Applied Materials continues to push market dominance in PV module films business

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

Octopus Energy acquires £3.4bn of assets in bid to become European renewable giant

News
The 300MW Talasol project in western Spain. Image: Mytilineos.

Clean energy investment platform Renewable Power Capital (RPC) has announced the creation of a new joint venture that will develop and acquire 3.4GW of solar PV in Spain.

UK-based RPC, which was established last year by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), has formed the 50:50 joint venture with Spanish PV developer Benbros Solar. The pair will work together to develop a pipeline of 14 solar projects across eight Spanish provinces.

Marking its first move in Spain, UK-based RPC said the country is “a key target for investment” thanks to the attractiveness of its PV market and strong solar radiation.

Benbros Solar is led by Rafael Benjumea, who was previously CEO of PV developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures and is currently president of Spanish solar association UNEF and chairman of residential PV company Powen. “This partnership with RPC presents us with a fantastic opportunity for growth,” he said.

Majority owned by CPP Investments, RPC is aiming to build a pan-European platform of solar, wind and battery storage assets. RPC CEO Bob Psaradellis said: “I am confident this JV will help further accelerate the renewables transition taking place in Spain.”

CPP Investments last year acquired US-based renewables developer Pattern Energy in a US$6.1 billion deal.

Benbros Solar, canada pension plan investment board, largescaleeu, Renewable Power Capital, sfi con london, sfi2021, spain

