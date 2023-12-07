New ways of working: Key takeaways from PV Tech webinar on European climate and solar power

Disruptions to Europe’s climate could pose challenges for new and existing solar developers on the continent, but also provide opportunities for new ways of working, according to speakers at a PV Tech event held in November.
The webinar, The New Normal: Navigating Climate Risks in Europe’s Solar Energy Transition, saw Roberta Boscolo, climate and energy leader at the World Meteorological Organisation; Anthony Doherty, chief investment officer at NTR; Monika Paplaczyk, an investment director at Thrive Renewables; and Mark Wakeford, the chairman of EvoEnergy discuss challenges for European solar planning and delivery.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
For instance, many solar panels lose power output at temperatures beyond a narrow range of optimal temperature, making them less effective, and less predictable, during times of climactic variation.
First Solar’s latest Series 6 and Series 7 panels, for instance, both have a temperature coefficient of 0.32% per degree Celsius, meaning that they lose 0.32% of their power output for each degree outside of the range of 25-75 degrees Celsius, and changes in Europe’s climate could affect the effectiveness of individual panels, and entire projects as a result.
This uncertainty has also contributed to concerns about the financial viability of some projects, at a time where there is more money in the solar sector than ever before. According to Avnet, in the first five months of this year, European solar start-ups received €5.6 billion (US$6 billion) in funding, a new record for the region. With this additional funding in the sector, investors are keen to support projects with high bankability and that are forecast to deliver stable returns, to avoid costly losses.
However, there were notes of optimism in the discussion, with speakers suggesting that these challenges could encourage solar developers and investors to work in new ways. One example mentioned was agrivoltaics, with Europe having the potential to install 51TW of solar capacity in the agrivoltaic sector alone, and building solar projects that are more integrated into the environment could help protect the sector from future disruptions to the European climate.