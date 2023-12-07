New ways of working: Key takeaways from PV Tech webinar on European climate and solar power

For instance, many solar panels lose power output at temperatures beyond a narrow range of optimal temperature, making them less effective, and less predictable, during times of climactic variation.

First Solar’s latest Series 6 and Series 7 panels, for instance, both have a temperature coefficient of 0.32% per degree Celsius, meaning that they lose 0.32% of their power output for each degree outside of the range of 25-75 degrees Celsius, and changes in Europe’s climate could affect the effectiveness of individual panels, and entire projects as a result.

This uncertainty has also contributed to concerns about the financial viability of some projects, at a time where there is more money in the solar sector than ever before. According to Avnet, in the first five months of this year, European solar start-ups received €5.6 billion (US$6 billion) in funding, a new record for the region. With this additional funding in the sector, investors are keen to support projects with high bankability and that are forecast to deliver stable returns, to avoid costly losses.

However, there were notes of optimism in the discussion, with speakers suggesting that these challenges could encourage solar developers and investors to work in new ways. One example mentioned was agrivoltaics, with Europe having the potential to install 51TW of solar capacity in the agrivoltaic sector alone, and building solar projects that are more integrated into the environment could help protect the sector from future disruptions to the European climate.