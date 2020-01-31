Duke Energy Renewables’ largest PV project in Texas is brought online

Duke Energy Renewables acquired the project from 7X Energy in February 2019. Image: Duke Solar

Duke Energy Renewables’ 100MW Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County, Texas, began commercial operation in December 2019. This stands as Duke Energy's second solar project in commercial operation in Texas and the first large-scale PV project in Andrews County.

Rob Caldwell, president, Duke Energy Renewables, said: "Texas ranks fourth in the country for solar energy. We're thrilled that Lapetus Solar is now online and will contribute to the growth of the community's clean energy facilities.”

Duke Energy Renewables acquired the project from 7X Energy in February 2019. In total, 240 individuals were employed during the peak construction phase of the installation, with over 340,000 solar panels installed on approximately 323 hectares outside of Andrews, Texas.

Clay Butler, president and CEO of 7X Energy, said: "7X originated and developed the Lapetus Solar project, and we are proud to help bring Andrews County its first large-scale solar project. We are grateful to Andrews County for welcoming solar to the local community and the economic benefits it brings."

The energy generated by the Lapetus Solar installation will be delivered to the ERCOT grid and is being sold under three multi-year PPAs to Brazos Electric Power Cooperative on behalf of CoServ Electric and seven other distribution cooperative groups.

Swinerton Renewable Energy led the design, construction and the procurement of PV modules and inverters for the Lapetus Solar site.

Duke Energy Renewables also announced in 2019 that it had acquired both the 200MW Holstein Solar project in Nolan County and the 200MW Rambler Solar project in Tom Green County, Texas. Both projects are expected to reach commercial operation in mid-2020.