Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Comstock secures final permits for Nevada solar recycling facility

By Will Norman
January 12, 2026
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Americas

Latest

Chinese solar irradiance up to 20% higher in 2025 than historical averages

News

Nextpower to open 12GW solar PV tracker Saudi facility in Q2 2026

News

Comstock secures final permits for Nevada solar recycling facility

News

NEM Data Spotlight: December 2025 sets new benchmarks for solar generation and pricing

Features, Long Reads

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

News

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

Features, Long Reads

US withdrawal from UN climate bodies will have limited impact on solar PV

News

Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Comstock Metals module recycling
Comstock said it will be able to process 3 million decommissioned solar modules annually. Image: Comstock Metals

US metals firm Comstock has completed all the necessary permits to build a solar module recycling facility in Nevada.

The company said it has received its Written Determination Permit from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management (NDEP-BSMM) on 9 January, the final certification required to move forward with its plans for the facility.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Comstock Metals signed a lease agreement for the site in Silver Springs, Nevada back in 2024, and says it is “on schedule” to commission the site during the first quarter of 2026. Once fully operational, Comstock said the facility will process up to 3 million end-of-life solar modules annually, accounting to around 100,000 tons of waste material.

The company said the site will incorporate technologies for “efficiently crushing, conditioning, extracting, and recycling metal concentrates from photovoltaics”.  Silver and copper are the most valuable metals used in solar cells and modules, and recycling efforts to date have focused on recovering these higher-value components, alongside bulk recycling of glass sheets and aluminium frames.

“Comstock Metals is setting the global standard in solar panel recycling by creating a scalable, reliable, efficient, and optimised network of decommissioning, collecting, aggregating, storing and full-recovery processing (and ultimately refining) nodes designed and built for speed and scale,” said Corrado De Gasperis, executive chairman and CEO of Comstock. “Most of the industry is still getting their heads around the magnitude of the inevitable end-of-life panel dilemma, measured in the billions of panels, while we deploy and deliver a full end-of-life solution.”

There are already solar module recycling operations in the US. Arizona-based firm Solarcycle has signed a number of end-of-life deals with major US solar asset developers and owners, and has begun testing to produce new modules with recycled solar glass, which it said was a “critical step” towards a circular economy in solar manufacturing.

OnePlanet, another recycling firm, has also secured significant financing towards its US module recycling plans.

Comstock has positioned its facility in Nevada as a regional recycling hub, as the Southwestern US has seen a significant portion of the country’s solar deployments over recent years. According to Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) data, California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada have over 75GW of installed solar capacity as of Q3 2025.

Fortunato Villamagna, president of Comstock Metals, said the permit from NDEP-BSMM was “a key regulatory milestone that enables Nevada’s only zero-landfill, high-volume, end-of-life solar panel recycling solution serving the broader region”.

Comstock Metals, end of life, pv modules, recycling, solar module recycling, us

Read Next

Solar and wind projects in Italy.
Premium

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

January 9, 2026
PV Tech Premium spoke with Crux on the trends to look forward in 2026 in the clean energy transferable tax credit market.
solar panels against a sunset

US withdrawal from UN climate bodies will have limited impact on solar PV

January 9, 2026
The US has withdrawn from a number of UN climate organisations, including the Framework Convention on Climate Change, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
JB Pritzker signing into law the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act

Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

January 9, 2026
The Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, has signed a clean energy bill into law that will boost solar PV and energy storage investments in the state, among others.
An ENGIE North America solar project.

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

January 8, 2026
ENGIE and Ampion added new solar capacity, Reactivate plans to build on landfill sites and Pivot has completed the first phase of a portfolio.
Adapture Renewables' BT Cooke project in Texas.

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

January 8, 2026
US renewables developer Adapture Renewables has secured US$233 million in tax equity from US Bank to support its 441MW Titanium solar PV project portfolio.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

January 8, 2026
Solar manufacturing major Canadian Solar is looking to raise US$200 million in convertible senior note sales to support its US manufacturing operations
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News

Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

News

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

News

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

Features, Long Reads

US withdrawal from UN climate bodies will have limited impact on solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland