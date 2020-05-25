PODCAST: Large-scale Solar Digital Summit in review
Image: Lightsource BP.
In this special episode of the Solar Media Podcast, Liam Stoker is joined by Jo Wilkinson, Jose Rojo and Molly Lempriere to review all of the industry-leading insight and discussion that took place during the Large-scale Solar Digital Summit.
We learned how the solar industry has responded to and moved beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, while also provide a deep dive on what hurdles remain for large-scale solar development. We also talk technology trends, ranging right the way through from bifacial panels to trackers and innovative design approaches, and pinpoint the key drivers behind markets including Iberia, Italy, the UK and Ireland.
You can stream the podcast below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, or indeed any other episode of the Solar Media Podcast, please do rate and subscribe to our channel!
