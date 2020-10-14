Discover our upstream and downstream technical journals
Risen toasts 1.5GW bifacial module supply deal

Risen's Titan range of bifacial mono PERC modules. Image: Risen.

Risen Energy has landed a 1.5GW bifacial module supply deal with an unnamed, yet “well-known” independent power producer.

Risen said it had signed a contract with the global IPP to provide its bifacial mono PERC solar modules, which would be distributed for use in projects in Europe, Africa and South America.

Shipments have already started, with around 900MW worth of deliveries organised, with the rest of the order set to be finalised in the first half of next year.

Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, CSMO at Risen, said the deal was one of the company’s largest to date and was “particularly significant” for the company’s bifacial program.

“When you cut through all of the gloss and marketing blurb, the front face energy capture is superior to historic products, the recombinant power loss is less over time, the module integrity is greater allowing for a 30 year power warranty, the compatibly framed modules ensure no additional BOS issues, and there is the wonderful addition of rear face energy capture to boot,” he said.

Risen added the order for bifacial modules was testament to the industry’s strong migration towards the technology, citing expectations that around 70% of projects brought forward by IPPs next year will use bifacial panels.

