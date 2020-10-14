Risen toasts 1.5GW bifacial module supply deal
Risen's Titan range of bifacial mono PERC modules. Image: Risen.
Risen Energy has landed a 1.5GW bifacial module supply deal with an unnamed, yet “well-known” independent power producer.
Risen said it had signed a contract with the global IPP to provide its bifacial mono PERC solar modules, which would be distributed for use in projects in Europe, Africa and South America.
Shipments have already started, with around 900MW worth of deliveries organised, with the rest of the order set to be finalised in the first half of next year.
Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, CSMO at Risen, said the deal was one of the company’s largest to date and was “particularly significant” for the company’s bifacial program.
“When you cut through all of the gloss and marketing blurb, the front face energy capture is superior to historic products, the recombinant power loss is less over time, the module integrity is greater allowing for a 30 year power warranty, the compatibly framed modules ensure no additional BOS issues, and there is the wonderful addition of rear face energy capture to boot,” he said.
Risen added the order for bifacial modules was testament to the industry’s strong migration towards the technology, citing expectations that around 70% of projects brought forward by IPPs next year will use bifacial panels.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Feb 03 - Feb 04, 2021
London, UK
The business of solar is changing, as the industry scales up, technology, IT and new players to the market will add complexity. This sparks a host of opportunities such as co-location of solar and storage and the rise of unsubsidised solar projects as well as challenges which will question the very business model of European solar asset owners. Solar Finance & Investment Europe is the meeting place for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds and large energy buyers to do business.
Also read...
-
NextEnergy Capital takes leap into Portugal with 17.4MWp acquisition
-
Ignitis Group commences trading as it targets renewables growth
-
FuturaSun hits 1GW module assembly production target
-
Negative power pricing more than doubled in first nine months of 2020, analysis shows
-
Solar to top Europe’s power generation charts by 2025 – IEA
Comments