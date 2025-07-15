Subscribe To Premium
DESRI starts construction at 150MW solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

By JP Casey
Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

US Department of Commerce launches Section 232 probe on polysilicon imports

SAEL to build 10GW solar cell and module plant in India

Greater policy clarity needed to realise ‘significant’ floating PV potential in Germany

Poland awards 1.6GW solar PV in latest tender

Floating solar pilot launches in Malaysia with eyes for 2.2GW of generation

Ingeteam to supply eastern Australia’s ‘first’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site

Edify Energy proposes 300MWac solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

ACWA Power signs 12GW solar PV PPAs in Saudi Arabia

DESRI's Red Horse 3 solar project in Arizona.
DESRI has an operating portfolio of 3.8GW of solar capacity in the US. Image: DESRI.

Independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) has started construction at a 150MW solar-plus-storage project in the US state of New Mexico.

The Santa Tera Solar and Storage Project will combine a 150MW solar facility with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and is now under construction in Doña Ana County. SOLV Energy will serve as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project, while LG Energy Solution Vertech will provide the batteries, which DESRI notes will be made in the US.

In January, DESRI sought loan financing for the project, and our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news reported that the project would make use of 156 battery units utilising lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry battery technology. Ultimately, financing for the project came from DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch and the National Bank of Canada.

DESRI has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with local utility El Paso Electric to sell power generated at the project, and is the company’s second project in the state, following the start of construction at the Carne project in August 2024.

“The Santa Teresa Project is a cornerstone of DESRI’s growing partnership with El Paso Electric and a prominent example of how cost-effective solar and storage assets can power New Mexico’s future,” said DESRI chief development officer Hy Martin.

The project is DESRI’s latest investment in the US south-west, following the start of construction at a solar-plus-storage site in Arizona last month. Similarly to its latest work in New Mexico, the developer signed a 20-year PPA to sell power, this time to the Arizona Public Service. Following the start of construction on these projects, DESRI now has 1.7GW of solar capacity under construction and 3.8GW of capacity in operation in the US.

