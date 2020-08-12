US solar-storage hybrid pipeline exceeds 100GW

A rendition of 8minute Solar Energy's giant solar-storage project, one of many hybrids under development in the US. Image: 8minute Solar Energy.

The pipeline of solar-storage hybrid projects in the US exceeds 100GW representing enormous potential for growth in the market, a new report has found.

The report, published by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) last month, charts hybrid projects installed until the end of 2019 as well as the longer-term pipeline of projects made up of those sitting in interconnection queues of utilities and independent system operators in the US.

Counting systems with more than 1MW of generation capacity, and including both co-located projects and hybrids, LBNL concluded that more than 102GW of hybrid solar-plus-storage projects are sitting in the nation’s connection queues.

While it should be made clear that these are proposed projects that may not yet be built, this still implies enormous growth from about 125 co-located hybrid plants representing at least 14GW aggregate capacity already deployed in the US by the end of 2019.

