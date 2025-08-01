Subscribe To Premium
GoldenPeaks Capital powers 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Australia: Western Power offers 759MW of renewables and BESS SWIS network connections in 2024/25

Pension fund APG invests AU$1 billion in Octopus Australia’s renewables platform

BayWa r.e. CEO to leave in August, company sells PV portfolio in Spain

New cooling technology could improve solar cell performance in the world’s hottest places

Ignitis Group completes 94MW solar PV project in Latvia

SEG Solar ships first utility-scale modules from Texas plant

First Solar sells further US$391 million in tax credits, 2025 tax credit sales exceed US$1.5 billion

Leeward starts construction at 152MW Oklahoma solar projects

‘We went too quickly’: bp on its exit of the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub

The two new projects are located in northern Hungary. Image: Goldenpeak Capital

Independent power producer GoldenPeaks Capital has reached commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary.

Consisting of two PV projects – Zemplén Solar Park in Bodroghalom and Nyékládháza – they are both located in the northeastern part of the country, with the first one near the frontier with Slovakia.

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

With an installed capacity of 64.56MWp, the solar park in Bodroghalom has been in full operation since March 2025 and was the company’s first operational renewable plant in Hungary, according to GoldenPeaks Capital. On top of delivering electricity to the market, the project also offers ancillary services by participating in the automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR) segment.

A power purchase agreement was also secured with food packaging company Faerch group.

The execution timeline of the project spanned from spring 2024 to spring 2025, which includes permitting, engineering, construction, grid connection and energisation, according to the company. The project features bifacial modules and single-axis trackers to maximise daily irradiation capture.

The other project, located near Nyékládháza, has an installed capacity of 27.5MWp. With the energisation of Block 1, on top of delivering electricity to the grid, the project also contributes to grid stabilisation via the aFRR regulatory market.

Similar to the other project, bifacial modules and single-axis trackers were deployed to the Block 1 project, which was energised between early February and June 2025. Despite the tight construction window, the project encountered significant geotechnical challenges due to unstable subsoil layers and intermittent rainfall during late winter and early spring. According to the company, this required constant site adaptation.

GoldenPeaks’ local engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) subsidiary, Spectrics, will be handling the operations and management (O&M) and asset management for both solar PV projects.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fifth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 25-26 November 2025. The event will focus on Central and Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels abd presentations from industry leaders responsible for the buildout of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information visit the event website

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
frequency response, goldenpeaks capital, hungary, lsscee, operational launch, ppa, utility-scale solar

