GoldenPeaks Capital powers 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary

Independent power producer GoldenPeaks Capital has reached commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary.
Consisting of two PV projects – Zemplén Solar Park in Bodroghalom and Nyékládháza – they are both located in the northeastern part of the country, with the first one near the frontier with Slovakia.
With an installed capacity of 64.56MWp, the solar park in Bodroghalom has been in full operation since March 2025 and was the company’s first operational renewable plant in Hungary, according to GoldenPeaks Capital. On top of delivering electricity to the market, the project also offers ancillary services by participating in the automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR) segment.
A power purchase agreement was also secured with food packaging company Faerch group.
The execution timeline of the project spanned from spring 2024 to spring 2025, which includes permitting, engineering, construction, grid connection and energisation, according to the company. The project features bifacial modules and single-axis trackers to maximise daily irradiation capture.
The other project, located near Nyékládháza, has an installed capacity of 27.5MWp. With the energisation of Block 1, on top of delivering electricity to the grid, the project also contributes to grid stabilisation via the aFRR regulatory market.
Similar to the other project, bifacial modules and single-axis trackers were deployed to the Block 1 project, which was energised between early February and June 2025. Despite the tight construction window, the project encountered significant geotechnical challenges due to unstable subsoil layers and intermittent rainfall during late winter and early spring. According to the company, this required constant site adaptation.
GoldenPeaks’ local engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) subsidiary, Spectrics, will be handling the operations and management (O&M) and asset management for both solar PV projects.
