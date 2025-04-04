GPG inaugurates Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project

Subscribe To Premium
By George Heynes
40MW solar PV plant in Western Australia deemed country’s best-performing solar asset in March

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

Indian heavy industry offers 20GW solar PV opportunity

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

Anti-hail TOPCon solar PV modules from Canadian Solar get first deployment in Australia

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

The Cunderdin hybrid solar PV and BESS project (pictured) is Naturgy’s, the owner of GPG, first hybrid solar and BESS project globally. Image: Naturgy.

Australia’s Green Power Generation (GPG) has inaugurated a 128MW hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage (BESS) project in Western Australia.

The Cunderdin hybrid solar PV and BESS project features a PV power plant accompanied by a co-located 55MW/220MWh 4-hour duration BESS. It is connected to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) electricity grid.

GPG confirmed that the solar PV power plant includes around 229,500 solar PV modules, and the BESS was supplied by energy storage and inverter supplier Sungrow. It required an investment of €172 million (AU$300 million) to fully develop, with over AU$229,000 allocated to community engagement and benefit-sharing initiatives.

The company claimed this is Western Australia’s first solar hybrid initiative; earlier this week, Pacific Energy, a distributed energy company, completed a 61MW solar-wind hybrid renewable energy generation project to power a gold mine in the same state. However, Cunderdin is thought to be Western Australia’s first grid-connected solar-plus-storage hybrid project.

Renewable energy developer Frontier Energy was potentially set to hold this honour via the first stage of the Waroona Renewable Energy Hub, which included 120MW of solar PV generation capacity with a 80MW/360MWh battery storage system. However, its development was halted in October last year after it missed out on Reserve Capacity Credits from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

The Cunderdin project also represents Naturgy’s, a multinational energy company headquartered in Spain and owner of GPG, first hybridisation project globally. Naturgy secured the hybrid site in 2022.

Francisco Bustío, CEO of Global Power Generation, highlighted that the project sets “new global benchmarks for the renewable energy generation industry.”

GPG was aided in developing its Western Australia hybrid project by an AU$2.3 billion (US$1.45 billion) financing facility secured at the end of 2024. The financing was secured from 11 international banks. It was centred around GPG’s Australian portfolio, which consists of eight operating assets, including six wind farms, a BESS project and the Cunderdin hybrid project.

Jai Thomas, Western Australia’s acting director general for the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, attended the opening ceremony and said: “It is great to see Western Australia’s government’s energy market reforms underpin innovative projects such as this.”

Western Australia held a state election on 8 March, in which the Labor Party won a third term in office, with 46 of 59 seats, to the Liberals’ seven and Nationals’ six.

Western Australia sees a flurry of utility-scale solar PV developments

The number of notable utility-scale solar PV projects in Western Australia has been steadily rising over the last few months, with the Cunderdin hybrid site being the latest to enter this list.

One such project is a 644MW solar PV power plant proposed for the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia by mining giant Fortescue Metals Group.

The Turner River Solar Hub is proposed approximately 120km south of Port Hedland. It would support the mining company in decarbonising its regional operations by connecting to Fortescue’s existing Pilbara Energy Connect (PEC) transmission system.

If approved, the project would have a lifespan of 25 years and will either be repowered or decommissioned at the end of life.

Several solar PV power plants to produce green hydrogen have also been proposed for Western Australia, owing to the region’s vast open spaces and abundant solar irradiance, which make it attractive to prospective developers.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) awarded AU$814 million in funding last week (24 March) to investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to support the first stage of the Murchison Green Hydrogen Project.

Stage one will feature 1,200MW of solar PV, 1,700MW of onshore wind, and a 600MW/1,200MWh (2-hour duration) BESS. These technologies will help the Murchison project become a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen and its derivative, green ammonia. The site will include up to 1.5GW of electrolysis and produce 3,600 tonnes per day of ammonia. Annually, CIP expects the site to produce 1.8 million tonnes of ammonia.

Western Australia is also home to the Western Green Energy Hub, a 70GW solar PV and wind project proposal, which incorporates green hydrogen production into its plan.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
India’s open access market has the potential to offer 20GW of solar PV to power the country’s heavy industries, according to a report from think tank Ember.
Potentia Energy has acquired a 1.2GW renewable energy generation and energy storage portfolio in Australia from CVC DIF and Cbus Super.
Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has partnered with Australian energy retailer Flow Power to supply anti-hail solar PV modules for a solar PV power plant in South Australia.
GCL Technology has removed itself from the Xinjiang region and abandoned the Siemens method of polysilicon production.
