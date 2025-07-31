BayWa r.e. CEO to leave in August, company sells PV portfolio in Spain

Taft has been responsible for the management of BayWa r.e. renewable energy since 2013 and was then appointed as the CEO of BayWa r.e. in 2021.

“On behalf of the supervisory board and all colleagues, I would like to thank Mr Taft for his commitment to BayWa r.e. over the past 15 years, and for his invaluable support in helping to stabilise the company over the past 12 months,” said Michael Baur, chairman of the supervisory board of BayWa r.e..

Encavis acquires 57MWp PV portfolio from BayWa r.e.

In other BayWa r.e. news, the company has sold a Spanish PV portfolio consisting of two solar plants with a combined capacity of 57MWp.

The projects were acquired by German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis, along with three wind farms.

All the renewable projects are located in the northern region of Aragon, 40km away from the capital of the region, Zaragoza. The projects share the same grid infrastructure, which significantly reduces connection costs.

The two solar PV plants – with a capacity of 32MW and 25MW, respectively – are currently under construction with a grid connection planed for the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our innovative dual-technology approach represents a trailblazing model for future renewable ventures,” noted Gaefke.