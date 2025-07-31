Subscribe To Premium
BayWa r.e. CEO to leave in August, company sells PV portfolio in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
BayWa r.e. CEO to leave in August, company sells PV portfolio in Spain

New cooling technology could improve solar cell performance in the world’s hottest places

Ignitis Group completes 94MW solar PV project in Latvia

SEG Solar ships first utility-scale modules from Texas plant

First Solar sells further US$391 million in tax credits, 2025 tax credit sales exceed US$1.5 billion

Leeward starts construction at 152MW Oklahoma solar projects

‘We went too quickly’: bp on its exit of the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub

Trump’s 25% India tariff will add to US’ solar trade puzzle

IEA: Renewables to cover 90% of the electricity demand increase forecast for 2025

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

Matthias Taft, pictured above, was appointed as CEO of BayWa r.e. in 2021. Image: BayWa r.e.

Matthias Taft, the chief executive officer of renewables developer BayWa r.e., will leave the company at the end of August.

His contract will come to an end by mutual agreement, according to the company. The role of Taft will be shared between the company’s chief operating officer Daniel Gaefke, chief financial officer Elmar Geissinger and chief revenue officer Hans-Joachim Ziems until a new CEO is appointed by the supervisory board.

Taft has been responsible for the management of BayWa r.e. renewable energy since 2013 and was then appointed as the CEO of BayWa r.e. in 2021.

“On behalf of the supervisory board and all colleagues, I would like to thank Mr Taft for his commitment to BayWa r.e. over the past 15 years, and for his invaluable support in helping to stabilise the company over the past 12 months,” said Michael Baur, chairman of the supervisory board of BayWa r.e..

Encavis acquires 57MWp PV portfolio from BayWa r.e.

In other BayWa r.e. news, the company has sold a Spanish PV portfolio consisting of two solar plants with a combined capacity of 57MWp.

The projects were acquired by German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis, along with three wind farms.

All the renewable projects are located in the northern region of Aragon, 40km away from the capital of the region, Zaragoza. The projects share the same grid infrastructure, which significantly reduces connection costs.

The two solar PV plants – with a capacity of 32MW and 25MW, respectively – are currently under construction with a grid connection planed for the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our innovative dual-technology approach represents a trailblazing model for future renewable ventures,” noted Gaefke.

baywa r.e., ceo, encavis, portfolio acquisition, spain

