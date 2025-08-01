PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

The Q3 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download.

In our cover story, we step into the new normal in the US market, under the shadow of an administration increasingly hostile to renewables. Taking in the changes in the “Big, Beautiful” budget reconciliation bill and its impacts on solar finance, deployment and manufacturing, we spoke to leading policy analysts, financiers, lawyers and market participants about the state of play and the forecast for the coming years. A picture emerged of an industry reeling from a serious blow, but determined to keep fighting and come off the ropes. The mood is uncertain, and the biggest questions are yet to receive answers.