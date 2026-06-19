Novva acquires 120MWp Philippines solar project

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Novva said the acquisition represents a key milestone in its strategy to develop a scalable power platform across Southeast Asia, as regional electricity demand continues to rise amid the rapid growth of AI, cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

Steven Liu, CEO of Novva, said: “Power availability has become one of the defining constraints on future growth. With SJSP, we are securing the strategic infrastructure needed to support the next wave of industrial and digital development. By combining disciplined execution with long-term partnerships, Novva is building a reliable clean energy foundation to power the future of Southeast Asia.”

The company noted that increasing demand from data centres and other digital economy assets is placing pressure on power systems across Asia, making the development of new generation capacity and supporting infrastructure increasingly important.

The project is also expected to contribute to the Philippines’ target of sourcing 35% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030, while supporting growing power demand in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-expanding digital markets.

The company said it plans to continue expanding its clean energy portfolio to support the long-term power requirements of hyperscale data centres and other digital infrastructure developments across the region.

The news follows a series of project developments in the Philippines, involving Levanta, ib vogt and ACWA Power, all of which have advanced solar-plus-storage projects in the country this month.

Hong Kong-headquartered Novva develops, finances, builds and operates clean energy infrastructure across Southeast Asia and Latin America.