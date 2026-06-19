Origis raises US$900 million to fund 5GW of project development

Independent power producer (IPP) Origis Energy has secured a US$900 million corporate financing package, consisting of US$650 million in funded credit facilities and a US$250 million letter of credit facility.
According to the firm, the proceeds from the facility will support the advancement of more than 5GW of late-stage projects within its solar and storage development portfolio, while also funding the continued growth of its broader pipeline, which exceeds 20GW.
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“This capital positions us to go further, advancing more than 5GW of highly advanced pipeline while continuing to develop our broader portfolio. The confidence shown by all our financial partners is a strong endorsement of our strategy and our people, and we are grateful for their partnership,” said Alice Heathcote, chief financial officer, Origis Energy.
The facility provides additional liquidity to support Origis’ near-term project pipeline and the continued expansion of its solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio. The Miami-based company currently operates more than 2.3GW of solar and storage assets across the US and has a development pipeline exceeding 20GW.
In April 2026, Origis secured US$118 million in tax equity financing for the Chalan solar-plus-storage project in Kern County, California. The project was under construction at the time and combines a 65MW solar PV plant with a 25MW/100MWh BESS.
The IPP also secured US$545 million in financing for three utility-scale solar projects totalling 413MW in Ector County, Texas, in March 2026.