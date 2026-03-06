Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The projects are currently under construction and are expected to reach commercial operation later this year.

“This financing reflects the quality of the Rockhound portfolio and the confidence our capital partners place in Origis’ ability to execute complex, multi-project transactions with discipline and scale,” said Alice Heathcote, chief financial officer, Origis Energy.

“Natixis and Santander have been exceptional partners throughout the process. Together, we are advancing resilient, long-term energy infrastructure in Texas while delivering meaningful economic benefits to local communities.”

The financing marks the next stage in Origis Energy’s multi-project solar complex in West Texas, which is expected to exceed 700MW of total capacity once fully completed.

The wider complex also includes the Swift Air Solar II and Swift Air Solar III projects, both of which reached financial close in 2025. Origis recently commissioned the three 145MW Swift Air solar facilities in West Texas, which will supply power to Occidental’s operations in the region.

Primoris Renewable Energy served as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the projects. Array Technologies supplied the tracking systems, while Sungrow provided the inverters and Boviet Solar delivered the PV modules.

Miami, Florida-headquartered Origis has developed more than 5GW of capacity to date and, as of early 2026, has a US pipeline of 11.9GW of solar and over 9.1GW of storage in development, focused on utility-scale projects.

In Texas, the company has over 1GW of operational or contracted capacity in West Texas. This includes the 303MWdc Greyhound A solar project, developed in partnership with Meta and expected online by mid-2026, alongside a further 413MWdc in Ector County slated for completion in 2026.

Origis is also advancing more than 1GW of additional solar and storage in the region, supported by over US$2.5 billion in infrastructure investment.