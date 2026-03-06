Subscribe To Premium
Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 6, 2026
Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

Zelestra begins construction on 441MWdc solar portfolio in Texas

Silfab Solar pauses operations at module & cell factory after chemical spills

Portland General Electric finalises agreements for 1GW renewables and BESS

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

The projects are currently under construction and are expected to reach commercial operation later this year. Image: Origis Energy

Independent power producer (IPP) Origis Energy has secured US$545 million in financing for three utility-scale solar projects with a combined capacity of 413MW in Ector County, Texas. 

The Rockhound projects have secured financing from Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking. The package includes senior secured credit facilities comprising construction and term loans, a tax credit bridge facility and letters of credit to support both the build-out and operational phases. 

The projects are currently under construction and are expected to reach commercial operation later this year. 

“This financing reflects the quality of the Rockhound portfolio and the confidence our capital partners place in Origis’ ability to execute complex, multi-project transactions with discipline and scale,” said Alice Heathcote, chief financial officer, Origis Energy.  

“Natixis and Santander have been exceptional partners throughout the process. Together, we are advancing resilient, long-term energy infrastructure in Texas while delivering meaningful economic benefits to local communities.”  

The financing marks the next stage in Origis Energy’s multi-project solar complex in West Texas, which is expected to exceed 700MW of total capacity once fully completed.  

The wider complex also includes the Swift Air Solar II and Swift Air Solar III projects, both of which reached financial close in 2025Origis recently commissioned the three 145MW Swift Air solar facilities in West Texas, which will supply power to Occidental’s operations in the region. 

Primoris Renewable Energy served as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the projects. Array Technologies supplied the tracking systems, while Sungrow provided the inverters and Boviet Solar delivered the PV modules. 

Miami, Florida-headquartered Origis has developed more than 5GW of capacity to date and, as of early 2026, has a US pipeline of 11.9GW of solar and over 9.1GW of storage in development, focused on utility-scale projects.  

In Texas, the company has over 1GW of operational or contracted capacity in West Texas. This includes the 303MWdc Greyhound A solar project, developed in partnership with Meta and expected online by mid-2026, alongside a further 413MWdc in Ector County slated for completion in 2026.   

Origis is also advancing more than 1GW of additional solar and storage in the region, supported by over US$2.5 billion in infrastructure investment. 

