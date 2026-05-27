PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

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“As energy infrastructure becomes increasingly software-driven, interconnected, and dependent on intelligent system control, these foundational innovations play an important role in enabling modern grid and storage environments,” said Donald Bitting, Founder and CEO, PowerBridge Networks.

“We believe these assets have significant relevance across the evolving energy ecosystem, and my team is executing a disciplined licensing strategy focused on constructive engagement and commercially reasonable outcomes.”

PowerBridge said the acquired assets fall outside Enphase’s current strategic priorities. The portfolio will be managed by GridScale Solutions, a Texas-based affiliated company within the PowerBridge platform.

The acquisition marks the latest addition to PowerBridge’s broader intellectual property strategy focused on acquiring and licensing technology portfolios across networking, communications, energy and adjacent sectors.

PowerBridge said its model allows innovators to monetise non-core intellectual property while remaining focused on core business operations, supported by partnerships across finance, legal, engineering and IP advisory services.