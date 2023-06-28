Renewable companies Ventient Energy and Renantis to merge in 2024

The new company will have a portfolio of 4.2GW of installed renewables capacity. Image: Ventient Energy

Renewable energy developers Renantis and Ventient Energy have announced a merger, planning to operate as a combined group next year.

After merging, the integrated company will have 4.2GW of installed renewables capacity across over 200 plants, boasting a portfolio of solar plants, onshore wind farms, and energy storage facilities across nine countries in Europe and the US.

The development pipeline of the new company will stand at 18GW, consisting of solar PV, onshore wind, floating offshore wind, energy storage and green hydrogen projects.

Moreover, the new company will continue to deliver customised energy management, asset management and technical advisory solutions to customers in the renewables industry.

“Standing alone, our businesses are making positive steps to accelerate the energy transition and build a more sustainable energy future. But together, those steps become strides, which we can transform into future leaps,” said Kevin McCullough, ad interim CEO of Ventient Energy.

Currently, Renantis’ installed capacity stands at 1.42GW across almost 70 renewable energy plants, including 278MW installed in Italy, the US and Spain. The company also has a pipeline of projects totalling 17GW, including 8.6GW of floating offshore wind projects in development – 5.5GW in Italy and 3.1GW in the UK.

Ventient Energy has an installed capacity of 2.8GW, including a 240MW of solar capacity acquired in 2022 in the Spanish region of Castile and León. It has a further co-location solar PV development pipeline of more than 1GW too.