Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

South Africa: First projects from REIPPPP round 6 reach commercial close

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Southern Power commissions 150MW Wyoming solar plant

News

First Solar inks 547MW module supply deal with Birch Creek Energy

News

Matrix Renewables, Hyundai sign 147MW solar PPA in Texas

News

TOPCon modules endure ‘significant degradation’ in damp heat testing compared to PERC

News

South Africa: First projects from REIPPPP round 6 reach commercial close

News

GCL System Integration ships 16GW of solar modules in 2023

News

PV Price Watch: prices collapsing rapidly below production cost levels

News

Trina Solar module shipments exceed 65GW in 2023

News

Huasun claims 26.5% mass-produced HJT cell efficiency

News

Wiki-Solar: Constructors have added more than 20GW of new utility-scale solar since January 2023

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction of the sites is expected to be complete within 24 months, when they will begin delivering power to South Africa’s grid operator, Eskom. Image: Den Harrson via Unsplash

The first two solar PV projects from the sixth round of South Africa’s state renewable energy tender – representing 360MW capacity – have been approved and reached commercial close.

In a public statement, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said that the Virginia and Doornhoek solar projects had signed project agreements and reached commercial close as of 30 April.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The projects are included under the sixth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), which was launched in April 2022.

Construction of the sites is expected to be complete within 24 months, when they will begin delivering power under contract with South Africa’s grid operator, Eskom.

Project breakdown

The 120MW Doornhoek project is being developed by Emirati renewable energy developer AMEA Power, alongside local South African energy companies Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Energy. AMEA Power announced the signing of a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Eskom yesterday.

The Doornhoek site – located in the North West province – represents US$120 million in investment and will receive debt funding from Standard Bank South Africa, whilst the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will provide equity funding for the local partners. It is AMEA Power’s first project in South Africa.

Hussain Al Nowais, chairman of AMEA Power, said: “As part of South Africa’s long-term strategy to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy stability, the Doornhoek Solar Project will play a pivotal role in the transition towards sustainable energy solutions.”

The other project that reached commercial close was the 275MWp Virginia Solar Park, owned and developed by South African independent power producer (IPP) Red Rocket. 240MW of the site’s capacity is contracted under REIPPPP.

The Virginia project is located in the central Free State, about 140km north-east of Bloemfontein.

CEO of Red Rocket, Matteo Brambilla, said: “Red Rocket has been highly successful in REIPPPP bid windows as well as in the increasing C&I market. We are proud to be the driving force behind REIPPPP’s largest solar project to date, but not only that, we can proudly say the largest grid-connected solar farm on the continent is now in South Africa.”

REIPPPP continues

The seventh round of the REIPPPP tender was announced in December 2023, seeking 1.8GW of solar PV capacity.

The scheme was first established in 2011 to encourage private sector investment in renewable energy generation on South Africa’s grid. The country’s energy transmission system is famously unstable, and Eskom regularly schedules blackouts – also known as “load shedding” – because of a lack of generation capacity.

But previous REIPPPP auctions have been under-subscribed. The sixth round closed with 860MW of solar PV capacity awarded out of a total tendered capacity of 4,200MW, largely due to a lack of available grid capacity.

In the fifth iteration of REIPPPP, Norwegian IPP Scatec secured 273MW of capacity, on which it reached financial close in June 2023.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
amea power, auction and tender, finance, pv power plants, Red Rocket, reipppp, south africa

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Boviet Solar to build 2GW cell and module assembly plant in North Carolina

News

PV module price increase ‘hard to imagine’ in Europe, ‘no barrier’ for Chinese PV companies

News

Germany awards 2.2GW of ground-mount solar capacity in latest auction

News

Daqo Q1 net income drops 71%, expects ‘many market players’ to go bankrupt

News

Shipments up but revenues flat YoY for JinkoSolar in Q1 2024

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024