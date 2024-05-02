Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Southern Power to add 180MW of capacity to Millers Branch solar farm in Texas

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US PV module supply under the microscope: ‘Trade regulations unlikely to include extra countries in the short term’

Features, Featured Articles

Stäubli announces ‘multi-million-dollar’ plan to expand US manufacturing capacity

News

Fraunhofer ISE researchers use fine screen printing to reduce silver in HJT cells

News

US DOE to award US$20 million in funding for solar cells and cadmium telluride research

News

Brookfield, Microsoft ink largest renewables offtake agreement with 10.5GW of power

News

First Solar breaks module production record with 3.6GW in Q1 2024

News

REC Silicon to ship polysilicon from Moses Lake plant in Q2

News

Southern Power to add 180MW of capacity to Millers Branch solar farm in Texas

News

First Solar to supply 457MW modules to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8

News

Tongwei’s strategic layout in the Middle East: orders, risks and prospects

Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Southern Power Millers Branch solar project.
Southern Power expects to complete the expansion work by the second quarter of 2026. Image: Southern Power

US energy company Southern Power has announced plans to add 180MW of new capacity to its 200MW Millers Branch solar farm, which is currently under construction in the US state of Texas.

The company acquired the project last September from EDF Renewables, and plans to complete construction in the fourth quarter of 2025. Southern Power plans to complete construction works on the expansion projects alongside the construction of the initial 200MW of capacity, and aims to complete the expansion work in the second quarter of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“This 180MW renewable energy expansion represents a clean, innovative solution to help a diverse group of customers achieve meaningful progress on their own sustainability objectives,” said Robin Boren, president of Southern Power.

Seven companies have also signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Southern Power to acquire renewable energy credits from the expanded portion of the project. These companies have signed individual PPAs, and a collective deal, operating as the Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), which consists of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco, IDEXX Laboratories, Juniper Networks, PTC and an unnamed healthcare company.

This consortium aims to make signing PPAs more financially viable for the individual member companies, which were eager to purchase renewable electricity, but struggled to install their own solar panels on leased facilities, or acquire power at relatively cheap rates considering their low energy demand. By negotiating as a single bloc, the companies aim to “democratise access” to renewable power for corporate buyers, by enabling them to negotiate as a group for larger supplies of power.

“Aggregating corporate buyers is a critical approach in transitioning to renewable energy, as it helps bring new capacity to the electricity market and opens up the market to smaller buyers,” explained Andy Smith, director of global energy and sustainability at Cisco.

This news follows Southern Power’s commissioning of a 150MW project in Wyoming earlier this week. These two moves will expand the company’s total renewable portfolio to 2.9GW of solar capacity in operation or under construction.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, millers branch solar project, net zero consortium for buyers, nzcb, projects, southern company, southern power, texas, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TOPCon modules endure ‘significant degradation’ in damp heat testing compared to PERC

News

First Solar to supply 457MW modules to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8

News

Daqo Q1 net income drops 71%, expects ‘many market players’ to go bankrupt

News

PV Price Watch: prices collapsing rapidly below production cost levels

News

Southern Power commissions 150MW Wyoming solar plant

News

Wiki-Solar: Constructors have added more than 20GW of new utility-scale solar since January 2023

News

Upcoming Events

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK
© Solar Media Limited 2024