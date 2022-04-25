Solar Media
Ventient Energy acquires 240MW PV portfolio in Spain

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

Daqo turns attention to expansions after cashing in on polysilicon sales to record ‘best-ever’ quarter

Ventient Energy has acquired 240MW of solar PV to be built near a 203MW onshore wind site in Spain. Image: Getty

Independent onshore renewables firm Ventient Energy has completed the acquisition of 240MW of solar PV as part of a broader renewables portfolio.

The purchase agreement received approval in April 2022 and will see the development of solar PV capacity at sites of onshore wind facilities in the region of Castilla y León.

The deal brings Ventient’s installed capacity across Europe to 3GW, mainly consisting of wind assets and with almost half of it in Spain and Portugal.

Mark Jones, CEO of Ventient Energy, said: “The completion of this acquisition reinforces Ventient’s progression in the energy transition; combining wind and other technologies for effective green energy delivery in the future, reaffirms the importance of our company in Iberia, which is now over 1.2 GW of operating renewable generation and a significant pipeline of future development, and continues the sustainable growth of a leading renewable energy business within Europe.”

