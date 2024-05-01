Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Southern Power commissions 150MW Wyoming solar plant

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Southern Power commissions 150MW Wyoming solar plant

News

First Solar inks 547MW module supply deal with Birch Creek Energy

News

Matrix Renewables, Hyundai sign 147MW solar PPA in Texas

News

TOPCon modules endure ‘significant degradation’ in damp heat testing compared to PERC

News

South Africa: First projects from REIPPPP round 6 reach commercial close

News

GCL System Integration ships 16GW of solar modules in 2023

News

PV Price Watch: prices collapsing rapidly below production cost levels

News

Trina Solar module shipments exceed 65GW in 2023

News

Huasun claims 26.5% mass-produced HJT cell efficiency

News

Wiki-Solar: Constructors have added more than 20GW of new utility-scale solar since January 2023

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Southern Power's South Cheyenne Solar project.
The South Cheyenne project is Southern Power’s first in Wyoming. Image: Southern Power

US energy company Southern Power has commissioned its 150MW South Cheyenne Solar project in Laramie County, in the state of Wyoming.

The company acquired the project from PV manufacturer QCells last September, and began construction immediately, with QCells remaining involved as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider. Southern Power has also signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with a data centre manager and Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, a subsidiary of energy firm Black Hills Energy, to use power generated at the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We are thrilled to announce that South Cheyenne Solar has reached commercial operation, marking a significant milestone for our team and all who have worked tirelessly on this project, and we are equally excited to see our footprint expand with our first operational site in Wyoming,” said Southern Power president Robin Boren.

The project is Southern Power’s 30th solar plant, and its first in Wyoming to reach commercial operation, pushing the total capacity of the company’s solar portfolio to 2.7GW. The company’s total renewables portfolio has a capacity of 5.2GW, so the majority of its clean energy capacity is now provided by solar projects.

The news is also a positive development for the Wyoming solar sector more broadly, which has one of the smallest solar markets in the US. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Wyoming had just 124MW of capacity in operation at the end of 2023, meaning that the commissioning of the South Cheyenne project has more than doubled the state’s operating capacity.

The SEIA expects Wyoming to add 685MW of new capacity between now and 2028, the 43rd-most among US states, as part of the association’s target of solar accounting for 30% of US electricity generation by 2030.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, projects, Qcells, Solar Energy Industries Association, south cheyenne solar, southern power, us, wyoming

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Boviet Solar to build 2GW cell and module assembly plant in North Carolina

News

PV module price increase ‘hard to imagine’ in Europe, ‘no barrier’ for Chinese PV companies

News

Germany awards 2.2GW of ground-mount solar capacity in latest auction

News

Daqo Q1 net income drops 71%, expects ‘many market players’ to go bankrupt

News

Shipments up but revenues flat YoY for JinkoSolar in Q1 2024

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024