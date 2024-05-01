Southern Power commissions 150MW Wyoming solar plant

“We are thrilled to announce that South Cheyenne Solar has reached commercial operation, marking a significant milestone for our team and all who have worked tirelessly on this project, and we are equally excited to see our footprint expand with our first operational site in Wyoming,” said Southern Power president Robin Boren.

The project is Southern Power’s 30th solar plant, and its first in Wyoming to reach commercial operation, pushing the total capacity of the company’s solar portfolio to 2.7GW. The company’s total renewables portfolio has a capacity of 5.2GW, so the majority of its clean energy capacity is now provided by solar projects.

The news is also a positive development for the Wyoming solar sector more broadly, which has one of the smallest solar markets in the US. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Wyoming had just 124MW of capacity in operation at the end of 2023, meaning that the commissioning of the South Cheyenne project has more than doubled the state’s operating capacity.

The SEIA expects Wyoming to add 685MW of new capacity between now and 2028, the 43rd-most among US states, as part of the association’s target of solar accounting for 30% of US electricity generation by 2030.