RES secures O&M contract at 400MW solar PV plant in Chile

Renato Machado Santos, Director of RES in Latin America, said: “This growth in Chile underscores our commitment to advancing the clean energy transition in one of Latin America’s most dynamic renewable energy markets.”

With this latest contract, RES’ managed solar PV capacity in Chile has reached 2.4GW.

Moreover, the agreement with Enel builds on an already increasing portfolio of O&M contracts in the Antofagasta region with four other solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 444MW.

Grenergy secures US$324 million financing for Oasis de Atacama phase 4

In other Chilean solar news, Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has raised US$324 million to finance the fourth phase of its Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project.

Financing for the fourth phase was secured with financial institutions BNP Paribas, Natixis, Société Générale, the Bank of Nova Scotia and SMBC.

Located in the northern region of Chile of the same name, the project will comprise of 2GW of solar PV and 11GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS), while phase 4 boasts 269MW of PV capacity and 1.1GWh of BESS.

The project, coined by Grenergy as the world’s largest solar-plus-storage project is being built in seven phases with the first due to be grid connected in the coming weeks.

The Spanish IPP recently sold the first three phases of the project to ContourGlobal, a subsidiary of investment firm KKR.

This story was first published on our sister-siter Energy-storage.news.