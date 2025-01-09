Subscribe To Premium
RES secures O&M contract at 400MW solar PV plant in Chile

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Ib vogt sells 780MW Greek solar, storage portfolio to Faria Renewables

Two Trinasolar factories in China certified by SSI in industry first

India installs record 24.5GW solar PV capacity in 2024

LS Power acquires Algonquin Power’s renewable energy business

Germany expected to have added 16.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024

185MW solar-plus-storage site to supply Las Vegas Strip following US$340 million financing

Borosil on the impacts of India’s solar glass antidumping duties

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDF, EDP, FMPA and Origis finalise projects

Service provider company RES has secured an O&M contract for a solar PV plant in Chile
RES will provide O&M services to utility Enel’s Campos del Sol project in the Atacama Desert. Image: RES.

Service provider company RES has secured a contract to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) work at a 400MW solar PV plant in Chile.

The company will provide its O&M services to Chilean utility Enel’s Campos del Sol project in the north of the country, in the Atacama Desert.

Renato Machado Santos, Director of RES in Latin America, said: “This growth in Chile underscores our commitment to advancing the clean energy transition in one of Latin America’s most dynamic renewable energy markets.”

With this latest contract, RES’ managed solar PV capacity in Chile has reached 2.4GW.

Moreover, the agreement with Enel builds on an already increasing portfolio of O&M contracts in the Antofagasta region with four other solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 444MW.

Grenergy secures US$324 million financing for Oasis de Atacama phase 4

In other Chilean solar news, Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has raised US$324 million to finance the fourth phase of its Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project.

Financing for the fourth phase was secured with financial institutions BNP Paribas, Natixis, Société Générale, the Bank of Nova Scotia and SMBC.

Located in the northern region of Chile of the same name, the project will comprise of 2GW of solar PV and 11GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS), while phase 4 boasts 269MW of PV capacity and 1.1GWh of BESS.

The project, coined by Grenergy as the world’s largest solar-plus-storage project is being built in seven phases with the first due to be grid connected in the coming weeks.

The Spanish IPP recently sold the first three phases of the project to ContourGlobal, a subsidiary of investment firm KKR.

This story was first published on our sister-siter Energy-storage.news.

