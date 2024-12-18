Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

EC approves Italy’s €9.7 billion renewables aid scheme

News

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Phases 1-3 of the Oasis de Atacama project in Chile will have a combined capacity of 451MW for solar PV and 2.5GWh for BESS. Image: Grenergy.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has sold a portfolio of Chilean solar projects to ContourGlobal, a subsidiary of investment firm KKR.

The portfolio consists of the first three phases of the Oasis de Atacama project, which consists of seven phases and a total capacity of 2GW of solar PV and 11GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS). The project is located in the solar hotbed of the Atacama desert, in northern Chile.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The sale of phases one to three – Quillagua 1, Quillagua 2 and Víctor Jara – represent 23% of the Oasis de Atacama project and a combined capacity of 451MW for solar PV and 2.5GWh for BESS.

Following the transaction, Grenergy will retain a portfolio of 1.5GW of solar PV capacity and 8.5GWh of BESS, making up the remainder of the Oasis de Atacama project.

All three phases are currently under construction with the first phase expected to be connected to the grid in the coming weeks, while the remaining phases will be powered between 2025 and 2026.

The agreement includes the operations and maintenance of the assets for a period of five years and the supply of equipment, such as batteries.

David Ruiz de Andrés, executive chairman of Grenergy, said: “We continue to develop many other projects in the country with a model focused on storage and that we want to replicate in other markets where we operate, such as the United States and Europe. We are determined to be a global leader in energy storage in the coming years.”

This transaction is part of the Spanish IPP’s asset rotation target set for 2026, which includes the investment of €2.6 billion to expand its solar and energy storage portfolio.

Funding secured for Oasis de Atacama phase three

Alongside the sale of these solar PV plants, the Spanish IPP has also secured an additional US$299 million in financing for its landmark solar-plus-storage project in Chile.

Financing for the Oasis de Atacama will be for the project’s third phase and consists of a new non-recourse green loan with international financial institutions BNP Paribas, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Société Générale, the Bank of Nova Scotia and SMBC.

These are the same entities that have previously financed the Spanish IPP’s first two phases with US$354 million earlier this year, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

The third phase of the Oasis de Atacama project – Víctor Jara – consists of 230MW of solar PV capacity and 1.3GWh of energy storage. Grenergy previously secured energy storage supply agreements with Chinese BESS firms BYD and CATL for the first three phases of the project.

The Oasis de Atacama project has also seen its solar PV capacity recently double, following Grenergy’s acquisition of a 1GW solar portfolio in the region.

atacama desert, bess, chile, contourglobal, financing, grenergy, kkr, oasis de atacama, portfolio sale, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

PV-Tech-Power-41_Front-Cover-proof-2

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

December 16, 2024
PV Tech Power 41 is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology inching ever closer to commercialisation.
Aerial view of AMEA Power Abydos solar PV plant in Egypt

AMEA Power commissions 500MW solar PV plant in Egypt

December 16, 2024
UAE-based renewable power developer AMEA Power has commissioned a 500MW solar PV plant in the Aswan governorate, Egypt.
Lightsource-bp-australia-image

Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

December 16, 2024
Solar PV developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction on a 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia, and a 214MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Metlen and Chilean delegates at the inauguration of a solar PV plant

Metlen powers 394MW Chilean solar PV plants

December 13, 2024
With a combined capacity of 394MW, the Tocopilla (227MW) and Tamarico (167MW) are located in the northern regions of Antofagasta and Atacama
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Edify to develop 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

December 12, 2024
A 300MW solar-plus-storage twin project is set to be developed in North Queensland, Australia, after success in the recent Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender.
Dan Shugar giving a speech.

Nextracker delivers first trackers compliant with IRA domestic content manufacturing rules

December 12, 2024
Nextracker has delivered what it says are the first trackers to comply entirely with the domestic content manufacturing guidelines of the IRA.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

News

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

News

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

News

Upcoming Events

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.