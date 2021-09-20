Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Rio Tinto continues solar-storage push with new hybrid installation at Australian mine

By Jules Scully
Off-Grid, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Rio Tinto continues solar-storage push with new hybrid installation at Australian mine

News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

News

BP, ADNOC and Masdar team up in multi-billion dollar investment deal for clean and low carbon energy

News

Dominion Energy Virginia proposes 15 new projects with a combined capacity of 1GW

News

Ørsted appoints new CEO of onshore business

News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

High energy demand and favourable governance are making Brazil a solar hotspot, say investors and analysts

News

Vistra plotting solar and energy storage at coal sites following Illinois climate act

News

Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The off-grid site already features an operational 1.6MW solar farm. Image: Rio Tinto.

Mining company Rio Tinto has revealed plans for a new solar project and battery energy storage system that will help to decarbonise an off-grid mine in the Australian state of Queensland.

Contractor EDL will build, own and operate a 4MW solar farm paired with 4MW/4MWh of battery storage, complementing an existing 1.6MW PV project – which was completed in 2015 and is also owned by EDL – as well as a diesel-fired power station at the Weipa site.

The expansion will more than triple the local electricity network’s solar generation capacity, with battery storage stabilising the system and thermal generation filling the gap in the evening or when there is low sunlight, EDL said.

Work on the battery installation will start this year, with construction of the whole project slated for completion by late 2022, when it will provide about 11GWh of energy annually. Combined with upgrades to the existing Weipa power generation network, it is expected the improvements will reduce diesel consumption at the bauxite mine operation by an estimated 7 million litres per year.

“The new solar farm and battery storage at Weipa will help us lower our carbon footprint and diesel use in a reliable way,” said Michelle Elvy, Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific bauxite operations general manager. “The original Weipa solar farm was the largest solar facility at an off-grid Australian mine site at the time it was built, and it played an important role in showing the viability of renewable energy systems in remote locations.”

As Rio Tinto aims to reach net zero emissions across its operations by 2050, the company is turning to renewables and storage to help power some of its mining operations. It was revealed in July that a solar-wind-energy storage hybrid project will provide 60% of annual electricity demand at one of the firm’s mines in Madagascar.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, battery energy storage system, edl, mines, mining, queensland, rio tinto, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Vistra plotting solar and energy storage at coal sites following Illinois climate act

September 16, 2021
Vistra Energy has welcomed the enactment of clean energy policies in Illinois which the power generation company said will support 300MW of solar and 150MW of battery storage to be built at nine of its coal plant sites. 

Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

September 16, 2021
Renewables developer Amp Energy has secured financing for a 120MW solar installation in the Australian state of New South Wales that is expected to begin energisation in early 2022.

Australia backs measures to improve integrity of rooftop solar sector

September 16, 2021
Australia’s government has committed AU$19.2 million (US$14 million) to implement the recommendations of a new report that that aims to improve regulation and compliance in the country’s rooftop solar sector.
PV Tech Premium

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

September 15, 2021
Record-breaking power prices across Europe have turned the spotlight on the role fossil fuel plants play in generating electricity and how the transition to renewables-plus-storage could lower consumer bills.

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

September 13, 2021
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will support projects that further lower the cost of renewable generation as part of a new investment strategy aimed at underpinning the transition to net zero emissions.

UK government eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites

September 8, 2021
The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites, with energy storage developments increasing in the country as well.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BP, ADNOC and Masdar team up in multi-billion dollar investment deal for clean and low carbon energy

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Ørsted appoints new CEO of onshore business

News

Dominion Energy Virginia proposes 15 new projects with a combined capacity of 1GW

News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021