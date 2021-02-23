Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

News

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

News

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

News

Fresh details emerge as AU$540m Victoria REZ plan bids to unlock 10GW of new renewable capacity

News

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

News

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

News

Iraq to award 700MW of solar tenders, first step in 10GW by 2030 plan

News

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

News

Oil major Eni to acquire 140MW of Spanish solar from X-Elio

News

Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solavio Labs offers artificial intelligence-based solutions for autonomous solar panel cleaning. Image: Solavio Labs.

Solavio Labs, an Indian start-up that provides autonomous solar panel cleaning technology, is expanding its footprint to North America and the Middle East after securing fresh funding.

The company has received INR40,60,000 (US$56,000) from the New Brunswick Innovation Fund in Canada, taking its total amount raised to around US$275,000.

With orders lined up from developers globally for 100MW of PV plants, Solavio is now looking to scale its Indian manufacturing base with the production of 12,000 robotic cleaning units by the end of the 2021-22 financial year.

Founded by two engineers, Solavio Labs has developed an artificial intelligence-based dry cleaning solution that it says is compatible “with almost any panel or climatic condition”.

The firm aims to offer an alternative to other module cleaning methods that can be labour and water intensive, claiming its solution “saves more than 200,000 litres of water per megawatt per year”.

Solavio Labs says its technology is compatible “with almost any panel”. Image: Solavio Labs.

Having secured orders from solar developers in India and Dubai, the company has experienced “phenomenal growth” in the past year, according to co-founder Suraj Mohan. “We will continue to innovate technology and play our part in strengthening India’s position in the global map,” he said.

Solavio Labs recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which has seen the firm deploy its panel cleaning robots at a 1.8MW solar PV plant at the utility’s head office.

The fundraising follows a recent initial public offering by Israel-based robotic solar cleaning provider Ecoppia in which the company secured US$82.5 million. In the UK, Clean Solar Solutions, which provides robotic panel cleaning as well as other operations and maintenance services, last month opened its second office in the country to reduce response time to clients.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
artificial intelligence, funding, india, panel cleaning, robot cleaners, robotics, solar o&m, Solavio Labs

Read Next

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

February 22, 2021
BayWa r.e. has bolstered its digital services offer through the acquisition of software platforms and data science teams of German firm Kaiserwetter.

Azure Power reaches 2GW of operational solar despite module supply issues

February 11, 2021
Azure Power overcame module procurement challenges to end its third quarter with 1,987MW of operational solar capacity, a 10% increase year-on-year.

Indian auction for 6.4GW of solar bucks trend of falling tariffs

February 4, 2021
Adani Green Energy has secured 3GW of PV capacity in a 6.4GW solar auction in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh that saw higher tariffs than other recent tenders in the country.

India deployed more than 500MW of solar in December 2020

February 3, 2021
India installed 745MW of solar and wind in December, taking the country’s total renewables capacity up to 91.1GW, according to new figures from JMK Research & Analytics.

India raises basic customs duty on solar inverters to 20%, omits modules from changes

February 2, 2021
India’s government has increased basic customs duty (BCD) on solar inverters as part of efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing but has excluded modules from any changes.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: VivoPower completes 39MW project, PNE USA acquires 280MW portfolio

January 28, 2021
The latest round-up of project news, including updates from VivoPower on its 39MWdc Molong Solar Farm, PNE USA on four acquisitions, SolarArise on its 75MW commission and EEW on a 260MW sale.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

News

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

News

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

News

Fresh details emerge as AU$540m Victoria REZ plan bids to unlock 10GW of new renewable capacity

News

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

News

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021