RWE starts construction of 100MW solar PV pipeline in Spain

RWE has a 44MW solar farm in operation since 2020 in Spain. Image: RWE.

German utility RWE has started construction of a 100MW ground-mounted PV pipeline in Spain, made up of three separate projects, with the capacity spread across the provinces of Badajoz and Guadalajara.

All three projects are set to be operational in the first quarter of 2023. The two located in Guadalajara started construction last year and will have a capacity of 44MW each.

Between the three projects, the utility will install more than 210,000 bifacial high-performance modules, according to president and CEO of RWE Renewables Iberia, Robert Navarro.

RWE has had a solar project in operation in Spain since 2020, with a capacity of 44MW, located in the autonomous region of Castile-La Mancha.

During the company’s financial earning for the first half of 2022, RWE said it currently had 4.8GW of projects under construction across the globe and expected to invest a total of €5 billion (US$4.96 billion) into its renewables portfolio by the end of this year.

Among its investments in renewables, the German utility recently partnered with floating solar company SolarDuck to explore the commercialisation of SolarDuck’s offshore floating solar PV technology with a first pilot in the North Sea.