Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Scatec begins commercial operations at 142MW solar PV plant in Brazil

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Grenergy launches 1.5TWh tender for hybrid solar-storage energy in Chile

News

Scatec begins commercial operations at 142MW solar PV plant in Brazil

News

Acciona Energía to build 235MW PV plant in Kentucky

News

Vikram Solar commissions Tamil Nadu TOPCon module plant

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Combined solar generation falls 21% in June as end-of-month pricing spike pushes AU$120/MWh

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Spain awards €162 million to clean energy manufacturing

News

FuturaSun launches ‘anti-soiling’ module line

News

AGL to deliver 9.2MWp solar microgrid in South Australia

News

Bhutan secures US$160 million ADB loan for 310MW solar expansion

News

Researchers develop framework to optimise 2D perovskite solar cell design

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
This is Scatec’s third operational solar PV plant in Brazil, with a combined installed capacity of 835MW. Image: Scatec.

Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has started commercial operations at its 142MW Rio Urucuia solar PV plant in Brazil.

Located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, this is the third operational solar PV project for the IPP in the country, bringing its installed PV capacity to 835MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The IPP previously secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with fellow Norwegian energy company Statkraft. The offtake agreement will cover nearly 75% of the solar PV plant’s electricity generation, with the remainder of the production to be sold in the spot market and under short, medium and long-term PPAs.

Operations and maintenance, as well as asset management for the solar PV plant, will be carried in-house by Scatec.

“We are pleased to begin generating electricity from our third solar project in Brazil, expanding our power generation in the country. As our first plant in the southeast submarket, where power demand is strong, Rio Urucuia is diversifying our Brazilian footprint,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The start of commercial operations of the 142MW Rio Urucuia solar plant comes two years after it began operations of its second Brazilian PV project, the 531MW Mendubim in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte. Unlike the second project, which was a joint venture between oil and gas firm Equinor and renewables Hydro Rein, the Rio Urucuia is 100% owned by Scatec with the aim of bringing in equity partners.

Moreover, solar PV growth in Brazil slowed in 2025, with capacity installed dropping from 18.9GW in 2024 to 14.5GW, according to a recent report from trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE). Between 2026-2030, the trade body forecast 67GW of new solar PV in Brazil.

“While the market remains structurally strong, particularly in distributed generation, it is increasingly impacted by grid limitations, curtailment risks and regulatory changes. Future growth will depend more on infrastructure and system integration than demand alone,” wrote SPE.

brazil, commercial launch, ipp, latin america, scatec, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: Grenergy.

Grenergy launches 1.5TWh tender for hybrid solar-storage energy in Chile

July 6, 2026
Grenergy has launched a reverse auction in Chile to sell 1.5TWh of annual electricity supply backed by its solar PV and BESS portfolio.
Image: Acciona Energia

Acciona Energía to build 235MW PV plant in Kentucky

July 6, 2026
Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energía will build a 235MWp solar PV project in the US state of Kentucky, its 18th renewable energy project in the country.
A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.

Vikram Solar commissions Tamil Nadu TOPCon module plant

July 6, 2026
Vikram Solar has commissioned its new solar module manufacturing facility at Gangaikondan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Image: Neoen.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: Combined solar generation falls 21% in June as end-of-month pricing spike pushes AU$120/MWh

July 6, 2026
Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) recorded a combined 2,413GWh of solar generation in June 2026, comprising 1,092GWh from utility-scale assets and 1,321GWh from rooftop systems.
The system will span 15 hectares at the Koompartu property near Monash. Image: AGL.

AGL to deliver 9.2MWp solar microgrid in South Australia

July 5, 2026
Australian retailer AGL Energy will deliver a 9.2MWp solar-plus-storage microgrid for Koompartu Farms in South Australia’s Riverland.
This marks the country’s “largest push into utility-scale solar and its first private-majority public-private partnership (PPP) in the energy sector”. Image: Unsplash

Bhutan secures US$160 million ADB loan for 310MW solar expansion

July 3, 2026
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$160 million loan to support the deployment of at least 310MW of new solar capacity in Bhutan.
Newsletter

Most Read

US considers ban on Chinese solar inverters

News

Bhutan secures US$160 million ADB loan for 310MW solar expansion

News

AGL to deliver 9.2MWp solar microgrid in South Australia

News

Vikram Solar commissions Tamil Nadu TOPCon module plant

News

Acciona Energía to build 235MW PV plant in Kentucky

News

The future of home energy is intelligent, not just bigger: MOVA LumeGret on redefining residential power management

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye