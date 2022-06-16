Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SEIA lays out its vision for US interconnection reform, suggests sweeping changes at various levels

By Sean Rai-Roche
Grids, Off-Grid, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

SEIA lays out its vision for US interconnection reform, suggests sweeping changes at various levels

News

US solar must work through latent demand ‘bubble’ before AD/CVD intervention is felt

News

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

News

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

News

ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

News

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

News

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Without major reform to the interconnection system, the US will have no chance of meeting its climate targets, said SEIA. Image: Unsplash

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a whitepaper outlining the reforms it believes are needed to the US interconnection system, in which it lays out a series of proposals for both regional transmission organisations (RTO) and the US-wide Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

SEIA said “outdated interconnection policies pose a major threat to solar and storage deployment” across the US and that policies “have not kept pace” with the demands of a new energy market that has seen interconnection applications for solar and storage “skyrocket”.

Poor policy planning, an outdate grid system and a lack of investment has prevented thousands of gigawatts of solar PV from joining the grid and contributing to the decarbonisation of the US’ power system, SEIA said.

Only last week (8 June), the US Department of Energy launched an initiative, dubbed i2X, to ease the US’ massive interconnection queues, reduce wait times and lower grid connection costs. At the time, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said there was about 7,000GW of solar PV currently sat in queues.

As a result, SEIA has proposed a number of measures – regional and federal, near and long-term – to address the issue.  

For RTOs, SEIA recommended they “add staff, adhere to interconnection timelines and advance needed policies related to planning, forecasting and standards to ensure progress is made toward state and national clean energy goals”.

It also called on RTOs and utilities to automate and standardise processes where appropriate and collect more information about infrastructure upgrade costs for all types of projects and make them accessible to developers.

When it comes to interconnection reform for utility-scale projects, SEIA urged FERC to standardise queue management requirements across RTOs and require each RTO to “make better transmission system operating information more accessible to interconnection customers” and “explore alternate models for paying for network upgrade costs.”

At the distribution level, SEIA said state regulators should require each distribution utility to improve their planning system and perform proactive forecasting and scenario development, while also providing greater transparency and accuracy of interconnection estimates of infrastructure upgrade costs using hosting capacity maps.

On a federal level, FERC should reform cost sharing for infrastructure upgrades, splitting costs between interconnection customers and other system beneficiaries as well as increasing project maturity requirements to enter interconnection queues, SEIA said.

Indeed, FERC is today expected to publish a proposed rule that will cover many of the topics raised in SEIA’s whitepaper.

“If we don’t make major strides on interconnection reforms in the next few years, it will be impossible to achieve our more aggressive state and national clean energy goals,” said Sean Gallagher, vice president of state and regulatory affairs at SEIA.

“Improving project interconnection must become an urgent priority for the FERC, distribution utilities and state commissions if we want to build an equitable clean energy economy this decade.” 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
connection queues, doe, ferc, grid connection, interconnection, interconnection reform, pv power plants, RTOs, seia, us, whitepaper

Read Next

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

June 16, 2022
Earlier this week (14 June), White House officials and solar manufacturers sat down with one another to discuss how the Biden Administration could kickstart PV manufacturing via its recently enacted Defense Production Act (DPA).  

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

June 15, 2022
Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have found that a tin-lead perovskite cell can overcome problems with stability and improve efficiency, with their latest experiment yielding a 25.5% conversion efficiency.

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

June 15, 2022
NextEra Energy has announced its new decarbonisation strategy, dubbed Zero Carbon Blueprint, which includes eliminating all scope 1 and 2 emissions from its operations by 2045 without the use of carbon offsets and a massive increase in solar PV to 90GW by 2045.

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

June 9, 2022
US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022