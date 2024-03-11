Subscribe To Premium
Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

By Simon Yuen
Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

The project in Indonesia is Sembcorp’s first entry into utility-scale solar development in the country. Image: Sembcorp via LinkedIn

Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp has been awarded a 440MW solar-plus-wind project through its renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (GIWEL) from Indian state-owned utility SJVN in India.

After completing the project, Sembcorp will sell the power to SJVN via a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The project, connected to the country’s national grid Inter State Transmission System, is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months of signing the PPA.

This solar-plus-wind project is part of a 1.5GW bid issued by SJVN in September 2023. By late 2023, Sembcorp announced over 1.4GW of greenfield and brownfield projects in India. For instance, the company secured a 300MW solar project from state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in December 2023. The project is under construction and will be operational in 2026. Upon completion, power output from the project will be sold to NHPC under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

Aside from the projects in India, Sembcorp also formed a joint venture with PT PLN Nusantara Renewables, a subsidiary of state-owned Indonesian electricity company PT PLN, to develop a 50MW solar project with 14MWh of battery energy storage system in Indonesia.

The project will supply power to PT PLN via a 25-year PPA, with annual power generation capacity could reach 93GWh. Sembcorp said the project will meet the electricity needs of the new national capital of Indonesia Nusantara and the East Kalimantan province.

Moreover, this project is Sembcorp’s first entry into utility-scale solar development in Indonesia, building on a joint development agreement signed with PT PLN in October 2023 on the export of green hydrogen from Indonesia to Singapore.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September 2024. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

