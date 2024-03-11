Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

This solar-plus-wind project is part of a 1.5GW bid issued by SJVN in September 2023. By late 2023, Sembcorp announced over 1.4GW of greenfield and brownfield projects in India. For instance, the company secured a 300MW solar project from state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in December 2023. The project is under construction and will be operational in 2026. Upon completion, power output from the project will be sold to NHPC under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

Aside from the projects in India, Sembcorp also formed a joint venture with PT PLN Nusantara Renewables, a subsidiary of state-owned Indonesian electricity company PT PLN, to develop a 50MW solar project with 14MWh of battery energy storage system in Indonesia.

The project will supply power to PT PLN via a 25-year PPA, with annual power generation capacity could reach 93GWh. Sembcorp said the project will meet the electricity needs of the new national capital of Indonesia Nusantara and the East Kalimantan province.

Moreover, this project is Sembcorp’s first entry into utility-scale solar development in Indonesia, building on a joint development agreement signed with PT PLN in October 2023 on the export of green hydrogen from Indonesia to Singapore.