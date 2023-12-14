Sembcorp secures 300MW solar project in India

The project is under construction and will be operational in 2026. Upon completion, power output from the project will be sold to NHPC under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

With this latest win, Sembcorp’s gross renewables portfolio in India will reach 3.7GW.

Sembcorp secures 117MW of solar PV in Singapore

Aside from the Indian project, Sembcorp has also secured a 117MWp solar project in Singapore through its subsidiary Sembcorp Solar Singapore from JTC Corporation, a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry that champions sustainable industrial development.

The project will be located on interim vacant land and rooftops of five buildings on Jurong Island. Sembcorp claimed that the project is the largest by capacity awarded by a public sector agency in Singapore to date.

After securing this project, Sembcorp’s solar production capacity will reach 702MWp.

Sembcorp has targeted 25GW of installed renewables capacity by 2028. In order to reach this target, the company will invest nearly US$10.5 billion towards renewables across Asia – it operates across ten countries – representing 75% of total investments for 2024-2028.

In November, Sembcorp agreed to buy 245MW of renewables projects in Vietnam. Sembcorp said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Solar Vietnam had reached an agreement to acquire majority interests ranging from 73% to 100% in various subsidiaries of Gelex Group Joint Stock Company. After the transaction, Sembcorp will add 245MW of operational renewable wind, solar, and hydropower assets to its current portfolio in Vietnam, expanding it to over 450MW.