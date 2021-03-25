Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance, People

Latest

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

News

Australians could be charged for solar exports under plans to ease grid ‘traffic jams’

News

US solar generation surges in January

News

LPKF hit by thin film solar customers delaying orders

News

How cleantech startups are opening the grid up to solar

Editors' Blog, Features

Encavis revenue up 7% despite ‘average’ conditions affecting solar performance

News

Slow solar rollout exacerbating grid supply concerns, French system operator RTE warns

News

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA to focus on solar as part of global renewables push

News

UK solar activity ramps as Statkraft, EDF and Lightsource bp unveil projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tom Werner (pictured) spent 18 years at SunPower. Image: SunPower.

US solar installer SunPower has confirmed that chief executive Tom Werner is to retire from the company.

Peter Faricy, a former Amazon executive who was most recently CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer for media organisation Discovery, Inc, has been named as Werner’s successor and will assume the role effective 19 April 2021.

Werner will remain in his role as chairman of the board of directors for a period of six months to ensure a “smooth transition” to the new leadership. SunPower said it intends to recombine the positions as CEO and chairman of the board after this period.

Werner said the time was right for a “new leader to take reins and set the course for SunPower”, stating that the world was entering a “new era of energy solutions and services”.

“Peter’s deep experience creating disruptive sales channels, delivering incredible customer experiences and building iconic brands make him the right person to lead SunPower’s next chapter,” Werner added.

More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
people news, sunpower, tom werner

Read Next

Solar manufacturers, utilities and developers back anti-forced labour pledge

February 4, 2021
Leading solar companies back pledge to develop traceability protocol in the industry's supply chain.

Daqo chief executive leaves JinkoSolar board in reshuffle

December 8, 2020
Longgen Zhang, the chief executive of polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy, has resigned from the board of directors of leading solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar unveils new COO as Zhiqun Xu departs

November 25, 2020
JinkoSolar has confirmed the appointment of Dr Jiun-Hua Allen Guo as the company’s new chief operating officer following the resignation of Zhiqun Xu.

Sunrun reports 40% surge in solar installs in Q3 as storage, grid services accelerate

November 6, 2020
US residential solar leader Sunrun has posted a 40% surge in installs in Q3 2020, noting that the productivity of its sales force has surged throughout the pandemic.

Meyer Burger appoints new MD to lead solar manufacturing transition

November 5, 2020
Meyer Burger has appointed a new managing director to lead its transition to become a manufacturer of heterojunction solar cells and modules.

SunPower raises 2020 guidance as install backlog, gross margin soar

October 29, 2020
US distributed solar and storage firm SunPower has joined the ranks of US installers to bounce back from a COVID hit Q2, while raising its guidance for the full year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

Features

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

News

Upcoming Events

Breaking the GW-Barrier of Subsidy-Free Solar Deployment in the UK during 2021

Upcoming Webinars
March 25, 2021
10:00 GMT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer