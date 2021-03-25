SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

Tom Werner (pictured) spent 18 years at SunPower. Image: SunPower.

US solar installer SunPower has confirmed that chief executive Tom Werner is to retire from the company.

Peter Faricy, a former Amazon executive who was most recently CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer for media organisation Discovery, Inc, has been named as Werner’s successor and will assume the role effective 19 April 2021.

Werner will remain in his role as chairman of the board of directors for a period of six months to ensure a “smooth transition” to the new leadership. SunPower said it intends to recombine the positions as CEO and chairman of the board after this period.

Werner said the time was right for a “new leader to take reins and set the course for SunPower”, stating that the world was entering a “new era of energy solutions and services”.

“Peter’s deep experience creating disruptive sales channels, delivering incredible customer experiences and building iconic brands make him the right person to lead SunPower’s next chapter,” Werner added.

