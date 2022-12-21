TrinaTracker signs 875MW Qatari supply deal with Samsung C&T

Sookyung Ha, general manager of Samsung C&T Shanghai, and Walt Ma, general manager of TrinaTracker, signed the contract. Image: TrinaTracker.

TrinaTracker, the solar tracker-manufacturing subsidiary of Trina Solar, has penned an 875MW tracker supply contract with engineering, procurement and construction company Samsung C&T for the Industrial Cities solar power project in Qatar.

Spanning two facilities – a 417MW plant in Mesaieed Industrial City and a 458MW plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City – the contract will see 13,849 Trina Vanguard 2P solar trackers delivered to Samsung C&T and the project’s developer, QatarEnergy, the state-owned petroleum company.

Both sites are expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2024 and, once completed, will supply power to energy-intensive facilities owned by QatarEnergy and the national electricity grid. Upon commercial operation, the project will bring Qatar’s renewable energy capacity to 1,68GW, according to TrinaTracker.

Sookyung Ha, general manager of Samsung C&T Shanghai, said the contract “fully reflects our trust and recognition in TrinaTracker”.

TrinaTracker said that its Vanguard 2P trackers, which feature a patented spherical bearing design, are built to avoid the build-up of sand and airborne abrasive agents and can function in highly industrial, arid, uneven and dusty environments.

The trackers’ durability has been validated by RWDI, a wind tunnel consultancy, which TrinaTracker said offers the assurance of reliability and durability in high wind speeds and improves bankability. It also said that the technology can withstand extremes of temperature and last for 25 years.

Last month, TrinaTracker signed a deal to supply 552MW of trackers to the Santa Luzia solar project in Brazil.

“For the Qatar IC Solar project, we will go all out to guarantee the successful delivery, and ensure on-time grid connection. I also believe the Qatar project is only the starting point of our cooperation with SSCT. In the future, I look forward to Samsung C&T and Trina working together to tackle new scenarios,” said Walt Ma, general manager of TrinaTracker.