Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ACEN to build 3GW renewable projects plus storage in Australia

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

Features, Guest Blog

Industry lobby group ERT says EU requires €800 billion in grid investment by 2030

News

ACEN to build 3GW renewable projects plus storage in Australia

News

Renewable power generation beats coal for the first time in C&E Europe in 2023, Ember says

News

Solar modules in Australia reaching end-of-life early requires ‘immediate action’ to prevent landfilling

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Maxeon 6 modules ramp-down results in higher restructuring costs in Q4 2023, says CEO

News

SEMA: US must ‘act aggressively’ to support upstream solar manufacturing following Yellen Beijing visit

News

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News

EU rooftop solar requires clear roadmap to sustain growth, Climate Action Network Europe says

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ACEN philippines project
The projects will be developed by Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation. Credit: ACEN

Filipino energy platform ACEN Corporation has partnered with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation to develop up to 3GW of renewable projects with battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Western Australia.

The projects will be developed by Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC), a partnership between Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation and ACEN in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

YEC’s CEO Craig Ricato said the first stage of the project will include a 750MW solar-plus-storage project, while the second stage is much larger comprising up to 3GW of solar, wind and BESS.

The partnership agreement enabled Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation to hold a minimum of 25% of the equity in all developed renewable projects and up to 50% of the equity in any project.

ACEN added that the final investment decision on YEC’s first stage of the project is expected to be made in late 2024.

Prior to this, ACEN also formed a partnership with US solar developer BrightNight in March to develop a 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines. The partnership will deploy more than US$1.2 billion over the next five years. In a statement, the companies said the investment from ACEN will provide BrightNight with resources to “fund its Philippines buildout and long-term growth in one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia”. Moreover, ACEN will provide a partnership network and expertise across the regional energy value chain.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
ACEN, australia, pv power plants, SFIAsia, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News

Quinbrook raises US$600 million for Valley of Fire Fund to expand solar portfolio

News

US ‘wouldn’t rule out’ trade barriers for PV in face of Chinese overcapacity

News

6.5GW of US PV to go dark in today’s solar eclipse

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024
© Solar Media Limited 2024