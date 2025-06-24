LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Pertamina New & Renewable Energy to build a module assembly plant in West Java, Indonesia.
Pertamina New & Renewable Energy announced the plan in a LinkedIn post today, where it said the site would have 1.4GW of annual capacity. The post said the facility would produce back contact (BC) technology modules using LONGi’s hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) 2.0 n-type technology.
In a later announcement, LONGi, said the site would boast 1.6GW of annual production capability.
A subsidiary of the Indonesian state-owned oil & gas firm Pertamina, Pertamina New & Renewable Energy said the facility would “strengthen the domestic PV supply chain” and support Indonesia’s TKDN scheme, which mandates certain levels of domestic content in products, particularly for government procurement.
Pertamina added that the plan was “fully supported” by the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).
In a statement, LONGi said the facility would “commence manufacturing preparation” by June 2025, though the company did not provide a predicted date for operations. The company said the site would “help meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality solar PV modules in both the domestic market and across Southeast Asia.”
PV Tech has contacted LONGi for more information about the project.
LONGi’s vice president, Dennis She, said: “This facility represents not just an investment in manufacturing but a long-term partnership to accelerate Indonesia’s clean energy future.” According to reporting from US non-profit, the China-Global South Project, economic and climate ties between China and Indonesia have been strengthened over the last year.
LONGi has become a leading light in BC solar technology. At the Intersolar show in Munich earlier this year it unveiled a 25% efficiency HPBC module for the residential market and its marketing at the show positioned BC technology as the future of solar.
Last month, the company’s director, Zhenguo Li, stepped down to take a position heading up LONGi’s research & development centre.