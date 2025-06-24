Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

News

Waaree, Viet Khanh sign MoU for 100MWp solar project in Vietnam

News

Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

News

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Global solar sector needs more balanced investment, says Global Solar Council

News

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

News

OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

News

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi offices.
The site will produce modules using LONGi’s hybrid passivated back contact 2.0 n-type technology. Image: LONGi.

Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Pertamina New & Renewable Energy to build a module assembly plant in West Java, Indonesia.

Pertamina New & Renewable Energy announced the plan in a LinkedIn post today, where it said the site would have 1.4GW of annual capacity. The post said the facility would produce back contact (BC) technology modules using LONGi’s hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) 2.0 n-type technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In a later announcement, LONGi, said the site would boast 1.6GW of annual production capability.

A subsidiary of the Indonesian state-owned oil & gas firm Pertamina, Pertamina New & Renewable Energy said the facility would “strengthen the domestic PV supply chain” and support Indonesia’s TKDN scheme, which mandates certain levels of domestic content in products, particularly for government procurement.

Pertamina added that the plan was “fully supported” by the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

In a statement, LONGi said the facility would “commence manufacturing preparation” by June 2025, though the company did not provide a predicted date for operations. The company said the site would “help meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality solar PV modules in both the domestic market and across Southeast Asia.”

PV Tech has contacted LONGi for more information about the project.

LONGi’s vice president, Dennis She, said: “This facility represents not just an investment in manufacturing but a long-term partnership to accelerate Indonesia’s clean energy future.” According to reporting from US non-profit, the China-Global South Project, economic and climate ties between China and Indonesia have been strengthened over the last year.

LONGi has become a leading light in BC solar technology. At the Intersolar show in Munich earlier this year it unveiled a 25% efficiency HPBC module for the residential market and its marketing at the show positioned BC technology as the future of solar.

Last month, the company’s director, Zhenguo Li, stepped down to take a position heading up LONGi’s research & development centre.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
back contact, c-si manufacturing, china, indonesia, longi, module assembly, module manufacturing, pertamina nre, pv modules

Read Next

Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

June 24, 2025
The Chinese polysilicon industry could face a shortage by 2028, despite persistent overcapacity in recent years, according to polysilicon market analyst Bernreuter Research.
Image: Lithium Universe.

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

June 24, 2025
Western Australia’s Lithium Universe has secured the commercial rights for a solar PV module recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (MJHT).
The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies will relocate its proposed 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, cells, and modules in India.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China exceeds 92GW of new PV in May, cumulative capacity officially surpasses 1TW

June 23, 2025
China notched up close to 100GW of new PV in May, in the processes surpassing a terawatt of cumulative installed capacity, figures show.
Suntech modules.

Suntech faces renewed crisis, initiates pre-restructuring creditor claims

June 19, 2025
The China Enterprise Bankruptcy and Reorganization Case Information Network has published a notice regarding creditor claims for Suntech.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

June 19, 2025
Australia-based solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has inked a 15MW solar PV module supply agreement with Vietnam.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

News

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

News

Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.