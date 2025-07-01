Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

UK government Solar Roadmap targets ‘once-in-a-generation’ local supply chain

By Molly Green
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Arevon secures US$600 million to accelerate renewables portfolio growth in US

News

UK government Solar Roadmap targets ‘once-in-a-generation’ local supply chain

News

Ib vogt sells 110MW solar PV plant in Spain to NextEnergy Capital fund

News

Ardian expands Italian footprint with acquisition of 116MW solar portfolio

News

OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

News

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

News

The solar market needs new industry standards to support technological innovation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Michael Shanks keynote address during Clean Power 2030 Summit
Energy minister, Michael Shanks (pictured above), co-chaired the Solar Taskforce responsible for the Solar Roadmap. Image: Solar Media.

The UK government has released this week (30 June) its Solar Roadmap, which sets out practical measures to meet the country’s solar PV targets.

Among the measures the government-industry paper aims to tackle is the “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to grow the solar supply chain and manufacturing capacity in the UK. This will help support the government’s Clean Power 2030 mission and will be achieved where it “makes economic sense”, according to the paper.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar supply chain of silicon-based modules is mostly concentrated in China, something that has been acknowledged and unchallenged in the solar sector for some time. While establishing domestic silicon panel manufacturing is not economically viable, the roadmap says there is scope to grow the production of transformers, inverters, switchgear, supporting bracketry, battery storage, and cabling.

There is also an opportunity for lightweight perovskite technology and R&D in the UK. Among the British companies working on perovskite technology is Oxford PV, which last year shipped the first commercial perovskite tandem modules. Its CEO, David Ward, was among the industry figures present at PV Tech and Energy-storage.news’ panel organised earlier this year during Intersolar Europe 2025, in Munich, Germany which discussed how Europe can secure “strategic segments” of the solar supply chain (Premium access).

During the panel, Ward said: “You cannot make a sane argument for doing traditional, old-school PV in Europe,” adding: “You make an argument for doing innovative, high-end silicon PV; you make an argument for doing tandem and standing on the shoulders of [traditional silicon PV] to do the next generation.”

The roadmap is the culmination of two years’ work, with the Solar Taskforce – which has been co-chaired by Chris Hewett, CEO of solar trade body Solar Energy UK (SEUK) and energy minister Michael Shanks – launched per the recommendation of ex-Conservative member of parliament Chris Skidmore in his 2023 Review of Net Zero, and reconvened by current energy secretary Ed Miliband shortly after the current government came to power.

Furthermore, the roadmap aims to support industry standards such as the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) to ensure solar panels are procured from supply chains that stem from forced labour.

“The UK Government is clear that there should be no procurement of solar panels where there is evidence of forced labour. Through the Procurement Act, Government will empower contracting authorities to exclude suppliers from government contracts who have committed labour market misconduct and/or environmental offences in the UK or overseas,” said the roadmap.

Solar Roadmap to accelerate rollout of solar PV

The Solar Roadmap sets 72 actions for accelerating the efficient rollout of solar across the UK, divided into six categories: Rooftop Solar, Electricity Networks, Supply Chain and Innovations, Skills, Planning and support schemes, and Working with others.

One of the roadmap actions will see an investigation into the safety of ‘plug-in panels’, which have been seen deployed on balconies across Spain and Germany. According to numbers from the German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, Germany installed nearly 435,000 plug-in balcony solar panels in 2024, representing 400MW of the country’s new solar capacity. Numbers that could actually be higher, said the Bundesnetzagentur, as presumably not all installations have been registered.

The technology is currently banned in the UK, but theoretically makes it easier and cheaper to deploy domestic solar by installing panels that plug into the home’s plug sockets.

This article was first published on our sister site Solar Power Portal, which has more details on the Solar Roadmap.

Additional reporting from Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.

The UK’s energy minister, Michael Shanks, delivered the keynote address at Solar Media’s Clean Power 2030 Summits in London earlier today. The event will run today and tomorrow (1-2 July 2025) and will combine the UK Solar Summit, the Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit and the Green Hydrogen Summit.

UPCOMING EVENT

UK Solar Summit 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
UK Solar Summit 2025 will look at the role solar currently plays in the energy mix, how this will change over the coming years and how this aligns with net-zero and other government targets. We will break down all these challenges and help build up solutions through discursive panels, motivational keynotes and case studies, with newly added interactive sessions to get you moving and meeting your peers, making the connections you need to boost your business.
More Info
cp2030, desnz, solar roadmap, supply chain, uk, UKSS

Read Next

Xlinks is developing a project in Morocco that will feature solar PV, onshore wind and battery storage. Image: Xlinks.

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

June 27, 2025
The UK government has decided it will not sign a Contract for Difference (CfD) with Xlinks for the 11.5GW Morroco-UK interconnector project.
UK solar panels.

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

June 27, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Monika Paplaczyk about recent changes in the UK energy mix and opportunities for investors in the solar sector.
Monika Paplaczyk of Thrive Renewables.
Premium

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

June 27, 2025
PV Talk: '2024 was a transformational year in terms of energy policy,' says Monika Paplaczyk ahead of this year's Clean Power 2030 Summits.
Map showing that Western Europe has seen its solar irradiance above average in March 2025.

Western Europe solar irradiance increased by 50% in Spring – Solargis

June 26, 2025
Solar irradiation in Western Europe has increased by 50% above-average during Spring, according to an analysis by weather data and software provider Solargis.
Chart of European power purchase agreements in the past 12 months

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

June 23, 2025
The volume of power purchase agreements signed in May has registered a low of 280MW, according to Swiss consultancy Pexapark.
Boralex will invest US$6.8 billion through 2030, with an additional US$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Boralex plans CA$6.8 billion investment by 2030, driven by 8GW pipeline

June 19, 2025
Boralex is driving organic growth across Canada, the US, France, and the UK, fueled by a project pipeline totalling 8GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.