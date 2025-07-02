Subscribe To Premium
Luminous bags AU$4.9 million from Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge for robotics tech

By George Heynes
Indigenous-led hybrid solar-wind plant in Western Australia submitted to EPBC Act

Luminous bags AU$4.9 million from Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge for robotics tech

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

Arevon secures US$600 million to accelerate renewables portfolio growth in US

UK government Solar Roadmap targets ‘once-in-a-generation’ local supply chain

Ib vogt sells 110MW solar PV plant in Spain to NextEnergy Capital fund

Ardian expands Italian footprint with acquisition of 116MW solar portfolio

OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

The solar market needs new industry standards to support technological innovation

The ‘LUMI’ robots (pictured) will be deployed at two utility-scale solar PV plants in New South Wales and Victoria. Image: Luminous.

Robotics company Luminous has received AU$4.9 million (US$3.2 million) via Australia’s Solar ScaleUp Challenge to support the deployment of its ‘LUMI’ technology at utility-scale solar PV power plants.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) oversees the AU$100 million Solar ScaleUp Challenge initiative and believes that the LUMI robot will improve productivity and safety at Australia’s solar PV power plants. This will be demonstrated in a new project between the companies.

The LUMI robot is an AI-powered pick-and-place solution designed to streamline utility-scale solar construction. It autonomously installs solar modules onto racking structures, enabling onsite workers to finalise the securing process. This reduces manual labour and enhances installation speed, safety and cost-efficiency.

Indeed, the robot will assist the current workforce by enabling them to install solar modules “up to 3.5 times faster” and by eliminating the need for heavy lifting.

LUMI to be deployed across Australia

ARENA said that LUMI has already shown its ability to reduce costs for solar PV plants in the US.

However, the new project represents the first global deployment of a complete fleet of five LUMI robots, which has the potential to lower solar power plant costs by up to 6.2%.

Luminous has partnered with Equans, a global engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to implement LUMI at two utility-scale solar PV power plants in Australia.

These are Neoen’s 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant located in New South Wales and Engie’s 250MW Goorambat East project in Victoria.

ARENA’s vision for solar in Australia

ARENA CEO Darren Miller highlights that reducing operation and maintenance costs in deploying large-scale solar is critical in achieving ARENA’s ultra-low-cost solar vision.

“Solutions like LUMI are key to reducing costs and maintaining Australia’s leading role in the development and innovation of solar technologies,” Miller said. 

ARENA is currently working towards its Ultra Low-Cost Solar (ULCS) vision, which argues that a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar, representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030, could help Australia become a renewable energy superpower. This would mean achieving a levelised cost of electricity below AU$20 per megawatt hour by 2030.

Miller reiterated the importance of this ULCS vision, stating that they are important targets, “because at this cost, solar will form the foundation for Australia’s renewable energy ‘superpower’ future.”

ARENA launched the Solar ScaleUp Challenge on 19 June 2024, running for eight weeks. The initiative invited professionals from across the international solar landscape, such as financiers, solar customers, engineers, and developers, to break down barriers to installing, operating, and maintaining solar PV projects.

Later that year, the organisation launched the AU$1 billion Solar Sunshot Program, which aims to support domestic module manufacturing. Last month, the first recipient of this scheme was revealed as prefabricated ‘folding’ solar structure provider 5B.

PV Tech Premium explored the Solar Sunshot and Solar ScaleUp initiatives in PV Tech Power Volume 40.

ai, arena, australia, LUMI, Luminous, pv power plants, robotics, solar pv, solar scaleup challenge

The hybrid power plant will be developed in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: YEC.

Indigenous-led hybrid solar-wind plant in Western Australia submitted to EPBC Act

July 2, 2025
Indigenous-led renewable energy company Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) has submitted plans for a hybrid wind and solar PV renewable energy project to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Ardian expands Italian footprint with acquisition of 116MW solar portfolio

July 1, 2025
French private equity firm Ardian Clean Energy Evergreen Fund (ACEEF) has bought 117 solar PV plants, worth 116MW of total capacity in several locations in Italy.
Image: Melanie Jenson (CRDC).

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

July 1, 2025
A five-year research initiative is underway in Australia to test the viability of floating solar systems on irrigation dams.
Abigail Ross Hopper.

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

June 30, 2025
Voting on the US tax reconciliation bill is expected to begin in the Senate today, following a draft published on Friday that hit clean energy tax credits hard.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

June 30, 2025
Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar has secured a 30MW solar module supply agreement to power Australia's first "net zero pipeline”.
Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

June 27, 2025
Renewables investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

Zelestra secures US$282 million financing for 220MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

