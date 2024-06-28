Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AEMC publishes final rule to accelerate grid connections in Australia

By George Heynes
Grids
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Green hydrogen production: a catalyst for solar PV growth in Southeastern Europe

Features, Guest Blog

New South Wales achieves ‘significant milestone’ for Central-West Orana REZ

News

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

News

AEMC publishes final rule to accelerate grid connections in Australia

News

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

News, Features, Interviews

‘Grid upgrades crucial to integrating solar’: Global Capital Finance on the challenges of building PV systems in Southern Europe

Features, Interviews, News

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

News

‘The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements’: Antaisolar on smart solutions in solar

Features, Interviews

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

News

Focusing manufacturing, implementing legislation and tackling a fractured market – takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The final rule comes after the Clean Energy Council requested a rule change. Image: Shutterstock

The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has published a ‘final rule’ that it claims will “create a more clear and pragmatic process to speed up grid connections” across the country and aid solar deployment.

The final rule includes the removal of unnecessary barriers to timely connections and clearer obligations on both the connection applicants, as well as the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and network service providers (NSPs).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Greater transparency measures throughout the R1 assessment are also included, meaning that the AEMO will need to update its registration information resource and guidelines.

The rule change followed a request by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) national trade association, which said the issues were causing long delays and investment uncertainty. 

The R1 assessment requires generators and large-scale energy storage providers to demonstrate their ability to meet performance standards before they are registered in the national electricity market.

AEMC chair Anna Collyer said the final rule strikes the right balance for the transition, with around 600 renewable energy generation and storage projects currently in the connection queue.

“With nearly 600 renewable energy generation and storage projects currently in the connection queue, it is critical that we speed up the process without compromising system security,” Collyer said.

“The final rule will help bring safe, clean and more affordable electricity to Australian homes and businesses sooner. It also aims to create greater certainty for the future clean energy investors needed to reach the nation’s emissions reduction targets.” 

A global push to solve grid connections

Grid connections continue to be a major barrier to net zero obligations around the globe and hinder the connection of large-scale solar projects to national grids. The topic featured at Solar Media’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe (SFIEU) event in January 2024.

In the UK, several organisations, including National Grid and energy regulator Ofgem, have sought to speed up the connection process and reduce the waiting times in the transmission entry capacity (TEC) register. A plan was released at the end of 2023 outlining an overhaul that could release 100GW of capacity from the connections queue and cut average connection times from five years to six months.

The US has also seen issues connecting new renewable energy generation projects to the grid. In April 2024, PV Tech reported that the country’s backlog increased by 27% year-on-year in 2023, with about 2.6TW of generation and storage capacity now seeking interconnection, according to a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) study.

As of the end of 2023, the total capacity in the queue was more than twice the current US generating capacity of 1.28TW and about eight times larger than the queue in 2014.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aemc, australia, europe, grid connection, grid connections, pv modules, solar pv, usa

Read Next

Solar panels at Moree Solar Farm. Moree, NSW.

New South Wales achieves ‘significant milestone’ for Central-West Orana REZ

June 28, 2024
New South Wales, Australia, has received planning approval for the Central-West Orana REZ transmission project.
queensland-rooftop-solar-dept-of-energy-and-climate-via-LinkedIn-768x576

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

June 28, 2024
Townsville, Queensland, will be the latest local renewable energy zone (LREZ) in Australia as the state expands its solar PV capabilities.
akcome
Sponsored

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

June 27, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Moses Zhang, vice president of Chinese solar manufacturing company Akcome Technology.
A hybrid solar-wind project in Portugal.

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

June 27, 2024
EDP Renewables has signed PPAs with a US-based tech company to offer power through its 176MWp solar projects.
The Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia. Image: Masdar

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

June 27, 2024
The Asia-Pacific region stands to benefit from localised balance of system manufacturing in its solar industry, the IEEFA said.
pv tech

Focusing manufacturing, implementing legislation and tackling a fractured market – takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2024

June 27, 2024
Last week’s Intersolar Europe 2024 event saw the PV industry’s leaders meet in Munich to discuss the biggest trends in the sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

News

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

News, Features, Interviews

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

News

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

News

Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

News

Pope orders agrivoltaics project to power Vatican City

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024