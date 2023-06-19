Aiko Solar signs 1.3GW supply agreement with Memodo

Memodo will distribute its N-type all-black contact modules throughout Europe. Image: Aiko Solar

Chinese solar cell manufacturer Aiko Solar has signed a 1.3GW supply agreement with German solar and energy storage wholesaler Memodo at Intersolar.

Under the agreement, Memodo will distribute its N-type all-black contact modules throughout Europe. Memodo’s founder and CEO Tobias Wenleder said that the collaboration between Memodo and Aiko Solar was based on “continuous exploration of market development and the relentless pursuit of innovative technologies and product”.

“Our collaboration in the field of clean energy will be strengthened and more innovative,” he added.

According to Aiko Solar, the efficiency and quality of its products, in addition to production scale and its R&D level, were the reasons for forming the partnership between the two companies.

The company added that its self-developed ABC modules had passed testing laboratory’s TÜV SÜD test certification, with the highest efficiency reaching 24.27% and the delivery efficiency reaching 24%.

“We are proud to have established a strong partnership with an excellent local partner like Memodo and supply high-quality PV products to customers in the European market. This collaboration will bring a long-term impact and help realise a zero-carbon society,” said Chen Gang, Aikosolar’s chairman and general manager.

Apart from the collaboration, Aiko Solar was one of the winners at the annual Intersolar Award as the ABC modules offer some of the highest solar capacities in the world. For example, the 72-cell white hole series offers the largest capacity, as high as 620W, and the highest delivery efficiency among the ABC series, of 24%. China’s Aiko Solar has also drawn attention to the long lifespans of the products, with a power attenuation rate of just 0.35% per year after the first, a figure shared across the four modules in the ABC series.