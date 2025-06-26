Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Balance of System, Projects
Europe

Latest

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

News

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

News

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

News

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

News

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

News

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The PV project is built on a former coal mine. Image: Nextracker

Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.

The Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida project is the largest PV project in Greece and one of the largest in Europe. The site, built on former coal mine land, is in its final stage of construction and, according to Nextracker, will meet almost 1.8% of Greece’s annual electricity demand.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

US-based Nextracker said it is expanding its European operations with “strategic local manufacturing partnerships”.

The company is the world’s leading tracker manufacturer by market share, according to energy analyst Wood Mackenzie, and has led the Spanish market alongside competitor Solar Steel. The same report said the European tracker market was defined by competition and diversity, “with over nine vendors capturing between 5% and 15% of the market”.

Howard Wenger, president of Nextracker, said: “We are honoured to partner with leaders like Terna SA and Greece’s utility PPC who are operating at the highest European standards for executing large-scale utility solar projects.”

PPC Renewables is the clean energy development arm of leading Greek utility, the Public Power Corporation (PPC). Earlier this year, the company signed an agreement with German energy firm RWE to build 567MWp of PV capacity in Northern Greece via a joint venture firm, Meton Energy.

The Greek government is aiming to meet 82% of its electricity demand with renewables by 2030. Our coverage of Greek solar market developments can be found here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, greece, nextracker, ppc renewables, pv power plants, solar pv, supply agreements, trackers

Read Next

The two projects will supply power to several energy users, including Glencore, Sasol, and Air Liquide. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

June 26, 2025
JUWI Renewable Energies, a subsidiary of German construction group JUWI, has signed a 220MW solar module supply agreement with JA Solar.
Image: Halocell Energy.

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

June 26, 2025
PV solar cell manufacturer Halocell Energy has launched its first perovskite-based product called the Halocell Ambient Modules.
Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

June 25, 2025
JinkoSolar has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the EPBC Act.
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

June 25, 2025
Emmvee has secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for TOPCon bifacial solar modules from KPI Green Energy. 
Image: Lumea.

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

June 25, 2025
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) achieved a new record high for solar PV and wind generation at 12,463MW.
Image: Transgrid.

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

June 25, 2025
The New South Wales government has earmarked AU$2.1 billion (US$1.36 billion) for transmission infrastructure to connect its Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) and support utility-scale renewable and energy storage projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.