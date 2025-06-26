Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.
The Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida project is the largest PV project in Greece and one of the largest in Europe. The site, built on former coal mine land, is in its final stage of construction and, according to Nextracker, will meet almost 1.8% of Greece’s annual electricity demand.
US-based Nextracker said it is expanding its European operations with “strategic local manufacturing partnerships”.
The company is the world’s leading tracker manufacturer by market share, according to energy analyst Wood Mackenzie, and has led the Spanish market alongside competitor Solar Steel. The same report said the European tracker market was defined by competition and diversity, “with over nine vendors capturing between 5% and 15% of the market”.
Howard Wenger, president of Nextracker, said: “We are honoured to partner with leaders like Terna SA and Greece’s utility PPC who are operating at the highest European standards for executing large-scale utility solar projects.”
PPC Renewables is the clean energy development arm of leading Greek utility, the Public Power Corporation (PPC). Earlier this year, the company signed an agreement with German energy firm RWE to build 567MWp of PV capacity in Northern Greece via a joint venture firm, Meton Energy.
The Greek government is aiming to meet 82% of its electricity demand with renewables by 2030. Our coverage of Greek solar market developments can be found here.