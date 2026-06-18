Array upgrades DuraTrack system to support dual-row format

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Key features include Array’s passive wind stow technology, OmniTrack capability for adapting to different terrains and SmarTrack, Array’s range of data.

As developers take on increasingly complex and “terrain-challenged” sites, Array said the Duratrack D2S represents an extension of its proven technology, with the flexibility of a two-row design.

“D2S represents the next evolution of Array’s portfolio and our continued commitment to advancing smarter, more resilient solar racking solutions,” said Nick Strevel, chief product officer of Array. “By bringing proven, industry-leading tracker technology to new formats, we are helping customers unlock greater performance, reliability and value as demand for solar energy continues to grow worldwide.”

The target for the new product is markets beyond its home turf of the US, with the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region a particular focus. Already, Array said it has the product under deployment, in a project completed in Spain in the first quarter of 2026 by Salix Solar.

Last week, Array announced it had passed the milestone of 100GW of tracker shipments since its founding in 1992. Earlier this month, the company unveiled an update to its OmniTrack system to better handle challenging site topography.