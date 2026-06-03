Array Technologies updates OmniTrack trackers to tilt by up to two degrees

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has announced an update to its Array OmniTrack trackers, which can now rotate by up to two degrees.
This is an improvement on the maximum slope change of one degree that was previously a feature of the trackers, and the company says that the change “provides greater design flexibility” for customers. Customers can purchase the new generation of the OmniTrack trackers now, and Array expects to ship them from the third quarter of this year.
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The company also noted that this increased flexibility means that developers will need to install shorter piles for their modules, on average, and reduce the amount of site preparation needed ahead of module installation.
“We are thrilled to release a new iteration that makes OmniTrack a viable solution for a broader range of uneven and challenging sites,” said Array chief product officer Nick Strevel.
Ensuring that solar modules can function in a greater range of environments—these “uneven and challenging sites”—could be an integral part of the energy transition, as the continue demand for new solar capacity means that developers will need to look to more challenging environments to deploy their projects and bring online the sheer volume of capacity needed to facilitate the transition.
Array’s adjustment to its OmniTrack trackers also brings it in line with other tracker manufacturers; last year, Spanish tracker manufacturer PV Hardware launched its latest trackers, which have the same two degree rotation range as the OmniTrack trackers.
The news follows Array’s signing of a tracker supply deal with Turkish company Pekintas; under the terms of the deal, Array will supply its OmniTrack trackers to a 260MW solar PV project in Turkey.