Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

Report: 660 million will lack electricity access by 2030, off-grid solar could provide power for 398 million

Learning the lessons from ERCOT

DAH Solar discusses its latest Full-Screen product, plans in Europe and balcony PV

Singulus Technologies, Jinchen strengthen partnership amidst solar cell surge in India

The US manufacturing sector welcomes new technological innovators

Solar component prices continue to fall in Europe as demand increases, says sun.store

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

Zelestra acquires majority stake in German IPP East Energy

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

The two coutnries also plan to increase support in developing clean energy supply chains for energy storage and solar PV. Image: EnergyCo.

On Friday (4 October), the US and Australia emphaised their support for developing clean solar PV supply chains, which could leverage both countries’ investments and complementary resources from their respective solar industries.

The two countries are set to increase collaboration across several energy technologies, including solar PV supply chains and energy storage, as confirmed by a meeting in Brazil between Jennifer Granholm, the US secretary for energy, and Chris Bowen, Australia’s minister for climate change and energy.

As a first step in investigating the feasibility of an end-to-end solar supply chain, the ministers noted their intent to conduct and report on techno-economic market studies on the solar industry, including polysilicon processing and trade. This work will leverage solar cooperation between the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the US Department of Energy (DOE) alongside the Australia-US Clean Energy Industry Council.

This is the latest development between the two countries regarding creating clean solar supply chains. Indeed, our sister site PV Tech reported last month (23 September) that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the ‘Quad’, announced the launch of the first round of the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chains Diversification Program in Australia. The programme will open in November 2024 and focus on solar PV, battery energy storage, and electrolysers.

The AU$50 million (US$34 million) initiative will provide grants to fund research and development projects and feasibility studies to develop more diverse solar PV, hydrogen electrolyser, and battery supply chains.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

australia, pv modules, solar pv, supply chain, us, usa

