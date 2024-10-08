Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

As a first step in investigating the feasibility of an end-to-end solar supply chain, the ministers noted their intent to conduct and report on techno-economic market studies on the solar industry, including polysilicon processing and trade. This work will leverage solar cooperation between the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the US Department of Energy (DOE) alongside the Australia-US Clean Energy Industry Council.

This is the latest development between the two countries regarding creating clean solar supply chains. Indeed, our sister site PV Tech reported last month (23 September) that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the ‘Quad’, announced the launch of the first round of the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chains Diversification Program in Australia. The programme will open in November 2024 and focus on solar PV, battery energy storage, and electrolysers.

The AU$50 million (US$34 million) initiative will provide grants to fund research and development projects and feasibility studies to develop more diverse solar PV, hydrogen electrolyser, and battery supply chains.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.