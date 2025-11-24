Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

By George Heynes
November 24, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

Interviews

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

News

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The current tender takes place against the backdrop of a confirmed investment in the Marinus Link. Image: Hydro Tasmania.

Hydro Tasmania is seeking expressions of interest for wind and solar projects capable of delivering up to 1,500GWh of renewable energy annually, as the state-owned utility seeks to expand its generation portfolio amid growing electricity demand and drought-affected hydropower resources.

The tender invites proposals from developers across Tasmania for projects that can become operational within the next five to six years. Hydro Tasmania will accept expressions of interest until 5 December, with the utility seeking to establish commercial offtake agreements that provide revenue certainty for project developers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Vedran Kovac, executive general manager of commercial at Hydro Tasmania, said the initiative aims to incentivise new renewable energy developments that can work alongside the state’s existing hydropower infrastructure to meet forecasted energy demand growth.

The utility operates Tasmania’s largest electricity generation portfolio, predominantly comprising hydroelectric facilities that have experienced reduced output due to multi-year drought conditions.

The procurement represents a major expansion of Hydro Tasmania’s renewable energy partnerships following regulatory changes last year that lifted cumbersome restrictions on solar PV developments across the state.

Tasmania’s renewable energy landscape has undergone considerable evolution in recent years, with the state making significant progress in utility-scale solar development.

The utility previously secured an offtake agreement for the 288MW Northern Midlands Solar Farm, which is scheduled to commence operations around 2027. The Northern Midlands project became Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant to receive approval, following its agreement with Hydro Tasmania.

The current tender takes place against the backdrop of a confirmed investment in the Marinus Link, a 1.5GW high-voltage transmission cable connecting Tasmania to Victoria’s electricity grid.

It will become the second interconnector between mainland Australia and Tasmania, after the 500MW Basslink, which connects the island state to the wider National Electricity Market (NEM).

Kovac noted that certainty around the Marinus Link project has provided confidence for renewable energy developers, with offtake agreements representing the next critical component for project financing.

“Signing an offtake agreement with a credit-worthy party like Hydro Tasmania is an important step for wind and solar developers to secure attractive financing terms to progress their projects,” Kovac said.

“It has to be commercial and stack up for Tasmanians, but working together, we can bring new energy online for the state.”

The Australian Energy Market Operator’s 2025 Electricity Statement of Opportunities forecasts relatively modest demand growth in Tasmania through to 2055, with projections showing a slight uptick followed by stable consumption patterns over the 30-year outlook period.

However, Hydro Tasmania’s procurement strategy appears focused on replacing drought-affected hydroelectric generation while positioning the state to capitalise on export opportunities through the Marinus Link connection.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
australia, finance, hydro tasmania, pv power plants, solar pv, tasmania, utility-scale solar

Read Next

A ReNew project in India.

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

November 24, 2025
India’s Railway Energy Management Company (REMC) has awarded 1GW of contracts to supply the railway network with round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy.
Ksenia Dray RES Group crop
Premium

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

November 24, 2025
PV Talk: RES Group's Ksenia Dray discusses how European solar developers are reshaping strategies to maintain project viability in challenging market conditions.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

November 21, 2025
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has submitted an environmental referral for a 200MW solar PV project paired with a 550MW/2,200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in New South Wales.
Image: JUWI.

JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

November 21, 2025
JUWI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVV Energie AG, has completed the sale of a 156MW solar PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers specialising in sustainable investing.
Enerparc's Schkölen project has become the first in Germany to be prequalified to provide ancillary frequency regulation frequency control services. Image: Enerparc
Premium

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

November 21, 2025
A modestly sized solar PV project in central Germany might have just ushered in a new era of renewables’ relationship with the grid.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

November 21, 2025
ib vogt has entered a strategic partnership with Ingka Investments for a 210MW solar project in Rajasthan, India.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal