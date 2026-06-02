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Features, Guest Blog, Product Reviews

How Virto.MAX shapes the future of solar with conceptual PV design

By Virto Solar
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Europe

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How Virto.MAX shapes the future of solar with conceptual PV design

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A screenshot from the Virto.MAX programme.
Virto.MAX enables the creation of accurate 3D site models with obstacles to generate optimised PV module layouts. Image: Virto Solar.

The right solar software can give your business a growth boost! In a highly competitive and dynamic solar industry, solar professionals can face a lot of challenges and need now more than ever flexibility and a smooth workflow to seize new opportunities and close deals. The right solar software can solve many of these issues and significantly speed up the design process of large-scale PV projects.

Industry Challenges in the Early Phase

  • Tools are too technical and complex for early sales designs, which can lead to technical bottlenecks.
  • Most software programs are not performant enough, limiting project sizes and the amount of buildings in a project.
  • Long or complicated feedback processes between sales and engineering departments slow down progress and (sales) proposals, potentially leading to losing deals.
  • Repetitive and manual tasks can increase inaccuracies or errors, affecting the design process and requiring rework by the engineering department. Additionally, this can delay project progress and installation .
  • Even though software programs offer the option to create visuals, the output is not engaging enough.

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Virto.MAX Makes All The Difference

The right software can give you a competitive advantage and gives companies a head start on PV projects. Virto.MAX does just that. This cutting edge web application is built for sales teams and project developers of Commercial & Industrial PV to efficiently create compelling conceptual designs of roof, ground and carport projects which are both sales-ready and technically accurate.

Key features include:

  • Create accurate 3D site models with obstacles and generate optimised PV module layouts in one workflow.
  • Electrical configurations allow designers to optimize PV systems in detail, from inverters to string distribution and cable length & size estimation.
  • Evaluate the solar potential of your projects and gain valuable insights into energy production and consumption data, based on irradiation simulations.
  • Make smarter investment decisions by evaluating CAPEX, OPEX, financial costs and expected energy yield, while also visualizing cash flow evolution and key financial metrics over a certain period.
  • Generate and share interactive full 3D views and reports for your stakeholders which are clear, compelling and comprehensive.
  • Prepare your projects for the next phase of the design process, ready-to-use designs for the engineering department (.dwg export for CAD).
  • Calculate bankable yield via a direct PVC export.

A screenshot from the Virto.MAX programme.
The programme can generate and share interactive full 3D views and reports for stakeholders. Image: Virto Solar.

Transform Your Work

Take control of the early design phase and enjoy the benefits of PV design software at its best:

  • It’s fast, easy and user-friendly so anyone can create PV projects in just a few minutes, from EPC sales team members to project developers.
  • Endless design opportunities with unlimited buildings and modules in one project.
  • Efficient workflow thanks to collaboration options. Create teams and share projects, within teams or with 3rd parties.
  • Get a frictionless experience using direct exports to PVsyst and Virto.CAD, bridging the gap between pre-engineering and engineering to avoid rework and data loss.
  • Empower teams to create accurate and stunning visuals and insightful reports, enabling easy presentation and engaging your clients.
  • Speed up the progress by automating repetitive tasks and manual labour while reducing risk or errors and delays at the same time.

More Coming Soon Your Way

In addition to all these benefits and features, Virto Solar aims to continuously innovate and introduce new opportunities on a regular basis. More exciting features are being introduced at Intersolar Europe 2026:

  • A new way to place and size batteries! Pick now the right battery size for your project, depending on the operating mode you prefer.
  • Convert drone and LiDAR scenes in Virto.RISE! Generate buildings (including obstacles) based on drone imagery, ensuring a design that matches reality.

Virto.MAX Out In The World

Virto.MAX is mainly used by EPC sales teams and project developers, is available worldwide for Commercial & Industrial rooftop projects for flat and sloped roofs, as well as ground applications and carport PV. However, this user-friendly tool can be used by anyone needing quick and compelling designs of their PV projects. Join the Virto PV ecosystem and experience a new way of PV design.

Virto.MAX, including the newest features and other Virto Solar PV design software options, will be showcased at Intersolar Europe, Booth A3.630. Visit us or check the website for more information on our website.

Try Virto.MAX for free for 14 days via https://virtomax.com/.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

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Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
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